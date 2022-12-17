The Boston Red Sox designated Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, a surprising move considering they were not the ones paying his salary. His contract is still being paid by the San Diego Padres, essentially making him a free player for Boston. His offensive output was still solid in his brief time with the team last season.

Hosmer was traded to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and played only 14 games for his new team. Now, it seems like his tenure in Boston has ended just as it was beginning. The potential for a trade still exists, and his contract situation makes him a very tempting target for many teams.

Bob Nightengale was among the first to report this news via Twitter.

This has been an offseason to forget thus far for the Boston Red Sox. They lost their star shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, in free agency to the San Diego Padres. They have watched American League East rivals the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays upgrade their lineups. Many are losing faith in the front office that built a World Series-winning team just four years ago.

Eric Hosmer is a solid offensive player who can be a great piece of a team's depth. In 2022 he hit .268, a very respectable number considering he was traded midseason. He will likely be joining his third team in just two seasons. His veteran presence and strong offense will be an asset to any team, let alone the fact that is being paid by a different team.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Padres still have to pay the remaining three years, $39 million on Hosmer's contract The Padres still have to pay the remaining three years, $39 million on Hosmer's contract

Brandon @Br9nn0n @TalkinBaseball_ @ByRobertMurray Not sure why they'd DFA him if he's making league minimum @TalkinBaseball_ @ByRobertMurray Not sure why they'd DFA him if he's making league minimum

Rauly🐢 @raulysantana5 @TalkinBaseball_ @ByRobertMurray I don’t get it. The Padres literally pay for him to play anywhere @TalkinBaseball_ @ByRobertMurray I don’t get it. The Padres literally pay for him to play anywhere

The Red Sox are a proud franchise with a storied history, and fans are tired of being a mediocre team. The front office has failed to build a team that can compete with the AL East and fans are fed up with it. Designating Hosmer for assignment might have benefits in the future, but they are hard to see right now.

The Red Sox are a team in transition, but fans still don't know if they are on the upswing or the downswing.

The Boston Red Sox moving on from Eric Hosmer could mean an acquistion is coming soon

Right now, the only first baseman who could replace Hosmer on the Red Sox is rookie Triston Casas. Moving on from Hosmer means they either trust their prospect to step up, or another player is coming in.

Regardless of what the plan is going forward, the Red Sox must act decisively over the coming weeks.

