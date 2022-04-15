Boston Red Sox fortify Fenway Park for home series against the Minnesota Twins, release a hype video for fans

The Boston Red Sox have released a hype video on their official Twitter account ahead of their home opener that will get you excited.

"There's no place like home." - @ Red Sox

Boston is set to open their first homestand of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox have a 3-3 win-loss record after winning two games and losing only one on their trip to Detroit to face the Detroit Tigers. With the first pitch for the Red Sox scheduled for 2:10 p.m. EDT, Nick Pivetta will take the mound. For the Twins, Joe Ryan gets the start.

These are all the people and places that helped him get here. 🏽



@Npivetta27 | #DirtyWater Tomorrow, Nick Pivetta will start the home opener for the @RedSox These are all the people and places that helped him get here. Tomorrow, Nick Pivetta will start the home opener for the @RedSox.These are all the people and places that helped him get here. 🙏🏽@Npivetta27 | #DirtyWater https://t.co/2aeq5qE29G

The Boston Children's Chorus is returning to Fenway Park for the Red Sox home opener. Before today's game between the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, the group of premier choir singers will perform the national anthem.

(Photo Credit: Nick Grace) Boston Children's Chorus (BCC) is returning to @fenwaypark for the Red Sox’s home opener! A group of Premier Choir singers will sing the national anthem before the @RedSox 2:05 pm game vs. the Minnesota Twins tomorrow, Friday, April 15.(Photo Credit: Nick Grace) Boston Children's Chorus (BCC) is returning to @fenwaypark for the Red Sox’s home opener! A group of Premier Choir singers will sing the national anthem before the @RedSox 2:05 pm game vs. the Minnesota Twins tomorrow, Friday, April 15. (Photo Credit: Nick Grace) https://t.co/C3cCrsh0JC

On April 15, players, coaches, and managers across Major League Baseball will wear Jackie Robinson's iconic No. 42.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez New twist for Jackie Robinson this year, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier: All 42s will be “Dodger Blue,” regardless of a team’s primary colors. Here’s the Yankees, as an example … New twist for Jackie Robinson this year, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier: All 42s will be “Dodger Blue,” regardless of a team’s primary colors. Here’s the Yankees, as an example … https://t.co/FCCuul0waP

For this year's 75th anniversary, there will be a twist: Whatever the team's primary colors, all 42s will be Dodger Blue.

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins Game 1

Match Details: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Today, April 15, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

The city of Boston is also commemorating One Boston Day in addition to Fenway Park's season opener on Friday.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden @SCDAONews #BostonStrong On One Boston Day, we celebrate our city’s resilience, strength and unity. SCDAO is committed to lifting up our communities and promoting the wellbeing of all who live, work, study and visit in our great city. #OneBostonDay On One Boston Day, we celebrate our city’s resilience, strength and unity. SCDAO is committed to lifting up our communities and promoting the wellbeing of all who live, work, study and visit in our great city. #OneBostonDay #BostonStrong https://t.co/By36ylDDK5

As the city marks the ninth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, One Boston Day focuses on perseverance and strength. On Boylston Street, wreaths will be placed at each memorial. At 2:49 p.m., the public will hold a moment of silence to commemorate the bombings nine years ago.

