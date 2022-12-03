Hall of Famer David Ortiz is hoping the Boston Red Sox will re-sign All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is a free agent and one of the top shortstops on the market right now. He's been linked to numerous teams this off-season.

David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox want to re-sign Bogaerts and avoid another superstar leaving the team. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Boston gave him an offer that was ultimately outmatched by Los Angeles.

"We don't want another Mookie situation" said Davit Ortiz on the Red Sox re-signing Xander Bogaerts.

The loss of Mookie Betts was tough for Red Sox fans to deal with. He's one of the top outfielders in the league and was a fan-favorite in Boston, much like David Ortiz. They could have used his talents last season after finishing with a record of 78-84.

During his three seasons with the Dodgers, he's hit .271 with 74 home runs. Betts is coming off consecutive All-Star game appearances and has been a key piece in the Dodgers' success.

David Ortiz knows exactly what it takes for the Boston Red Sox to win a World Series

David Ortiz wants to see his team retain top talent and get back to its winning ways. He knows what it takes for a team to win a World Series, and that starts with players like Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has spent his entire 10-year career with the Boston Red Sox and is a four-time All-Star coming off of consecutive All-Star game appearances. He has a career slash line of .292/.356/.458 with 156 home runs, coming off of a season where he finished sixth in the league in batting average.

He's one of the best shortstops in a crowded market. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson are all free agents. Teams that are looking for a shortstop have plenty to choose from.

Red Sox fans have been worried that Bogaerts would leave the team after Boston signed Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal. He ended up sliding over to second base instead of playing his natural position as a shortstop.

Trevor Story is coming off a career-low slash line. He's had trouble adjusting his offensive game to Boston. He was an offensive monster during his time with the Colorado Rockies, one of the best places for any Major League hitter to hit in.

If the Red Sox are unable to sign Bogaerts, they'll have a replacement for him without having to engage in the market. But that's something Boston fans hope won't happen.

