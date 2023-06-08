Create

Boston Red Sox mock team as Alex Verdugo benched for lack of hustle: "Why hustle when management didn't hustle to put a good team together?"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 08, 2023 23:25 GMT
Boston Red Sox mock team as Alex Verdugo benched for lack of hustle
Boston Red Sox mock team as Alex Verdugo benched for lack of hustle

The Boston Red Sox benched outfielder Alex Verdugo for Thursday night's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians for exhibiting a "lack of hustle" in Wednesday's game, according to a report from the Boston Globe.

The Globe, citing an unnamed MLB source, was removed from Wednesday's eventual loss to the Guardians for not running out a play in the top of the seventh inning, and his punishment is apparently carrying on into Thursday.

The play in question came on a infield grounder off the bat of Masataka Yoshida with Verdugo at first base. The Red Sox were down 5-2 with two outs in the inning. The perception is that Verdugo did not run hard to second base in order to make a force play more difficult before the inning ended.

Alex Verdugo benched in Thursday’s contest after lack of hustle during Wednesday’s game against the Guardians. Story: bostonglobe.com/2023/06/08/spo…

Boston Red Sox fans immediately mocked the decision to bench Alex Verdugo. Several pointed out the general lack of hustle from another one of the team's stars – third baseman Rafael Devers.

Devers, a .280 batter with 152 home runs and 505 RBIs over seven MLB seasons, swings the bat well but has rarely been accused of "going all out."

If the Red Sox are benching Verdugo, why aren't they benching Devers?

@byJulianMack Devers didn't exactly bust his ass on a ground ball the other night either, when is he getting benched?
@byJulianMack Devers would play 5 games a year if hustling was a prerequisite to play
@byJulianMack @TomCaron This is odd seeing how Devers has never been benched. He constantly does not run out 1B.

Alex Verdugo has been one of the highlights of a mediocre Boston Red Sox season. With the team sitting at .500 and dead last in the American League Central, Verdugo is on track for one of his better – if not best – MLB campaigns of a seven-season big league career.

He is hitting .286 with five homers, 24 RBIs and 42 runs through 59 games.

@byJulianMack If this is true then just trade him. He’s been one of your few bright spots all year and one of the few great personalities in MLB. If you’re gonna make him an example because of one play then move him to a team that will appreciate what he brings to the team. Terrible decision!
@byJulianMack @TomCaron What in the Heavyweights is going on at Fenway?!? https://t.co/49xYJd3KIZ
@byJulianMack Why Hustle when management didn't hustle to put a good team together? This team was built to finish last and not hustling helps make that happen.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had a good run, guiding the team to a World Series title in his first season at the helm in 2018. He is 393-317 in four-plus seasons as manager, but fans are starting to wonder if it is time for a change.

@byJulianMack cora is making me sad
@byJulianMack Yea Cora has to go, thanks for 2018 and 2021 but this is a joke this year
@byJulianMack Losing the series will really teach him a lesson, good job Cora... 🙄

Of course, some Red Sox fans take the matter of hustle very seriously. We're guessing that no one actually wants Verdugo cut from the squad though.

@byJulianMack Cut him

Alex Verdugo came to Boston Red Sox in Mookie Betts trade

Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 21.
Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 21.

Verdugo was the main return in the trade that sent superstar Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Many Red Sox fans still haven't forgiven the organization for dealing away Betts.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react as Denver Nuggets beat Miami in Game 3, NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic x Jamal Murray🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...