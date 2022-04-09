Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees play game two of their opening series Saturday April 9, at Yankee Stadium. This is after a thrilling Opening Day game that featured a walk-off single by newly-acquired New York Yankee Josh Donaldson in extra innings. This will be the second of 19 matchups between the two rivals this season.

The Red Sox and Yankees Saturday matchup is one of the more anticipated games to watch. Let's check out injury reports and predicted lineups for this afternoon's matchup.

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

The Red Sox injury report features Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Sale is expected to return halfway through the season.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Sale Out Stress Fracture Josh Taylor Out Back Soreness James Paxton Out Tommy John Surgery

New York Yankees Injury Report

The Yankees injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Stephen Ridings Out Right Shoulder Ben Rortvedt Out Right oblique strain Domingo German Out Right Shoulder infammation Zack Britton Out Tommy John Surgery

The Yankees rotation will certainly be boosted when Domingo German returns from injury. The Yankees pitcher will be needed for a playoff run.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Batting Orders

Boston Red Sox v Yankees

Boston Red Sox

Boston's predicted lineup following yesterday's defeat.

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr, RF Christian Vazquez, C

No injuries in the batting lineup have been reported after the first game of the season for the starting lineup.

New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson swings at a pitch during a Toronto Blue Jays v Yankees Spring Training Game

The Yankees' projected starting lineup is below after their dramatic Opening Day win.

Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ Lemahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Josh Donaldson walked it off for the Yanks in their Opening Day extra innings win over the Red Sox.

One notable bench player is Gleyber Torres. Torres, along with D.J. Lemahieu, are expected to share time this season at second base. Torres can also play shortstop and third base when needed. The team certainly has depth on the infield that they can use to their advantage.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Boston Red Sox

Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

The Red Sox pitching rotation to start the 2022 season is below.

Nathan Eovaldi Nick Pivetta Tanner Houck Michael Wacha Rich Hill

Nick Pivetta gets the start tomorrow for the Red Sox.

New York Yankees

The Yankees' starting rotation can be seen below.

Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino Nestor Cortes Jameson Taillon

Overall, the Yankees' pitching rotation appears to be solid, as long as they can remain healthy.

