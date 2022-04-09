Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees play game two of their opening series Saturday April 9, at Yankee Stadium. This is after a thrilling Opening Day game that featured a walk-off single by newly-acquired New York Yankee Josh Donaldson in extra innings. This will be the second of 19 matchups between the two rivals this season.
The Red Sox and Yankees Saturday matchup is one of the more anticipated games to watch. Let's check out injury reports and predicted lineups for this afternoon's matchup.
Boston Red Sox Injury Report
The Red Sox injury report features Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Sale is expected to return halfway through the season.
New York Yankees Injury Report
The Yankees injury report can be seen below.
The Yankees rotation will certainly be boosted when Domingo German returns from injury. The Yankees pitcher will be needed for a playoff run.
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Batting Orders
Boston Red Sox
Boston's predicted lineup following yesterday's defeat.
- Enrique Hernandez, CF
- Rafael Devers, 3B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- Alex Verdugo, LF
- Trevor Story, 2B
- Bobby Dalbec, 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr, RF
- Christian Vazquez, C
No injuries in the batting lineup have been reported after the first game of the season for the starting lineup.
New York Yankees
The Yankees' projected starting lineup is below after their dramatic Opening Day win.
- Josh Donaldson, 3B
- Aaron Judge, RF
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- DJ Lemahieu, 2B
- Joey Gallo, LF
- Aaron Hicks, CF
- Kyle Higashioka, C
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
Josh Donaldson walked it off for the Yanks in their Opening Day extra innings win over the Red Sox.
One notable bench player is Gleyber Torres. Torres, along with D.J. Lemahieu, are expected to share time this season at second base. Torres can also play shortstop and third base when needed. The team certainly has depth on the infield that they can use to their advantage.
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox pitching rotation to start the 2022 season is below.
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Nick Pivetta
- Tanner Houck
- Michael Wacha
- Rich Hill
Nick Pivetta gets the start tomorrow for the Red Sox.
New York Yankees
The Yankees' starting rotation can be seen below.
- Gerrit Cole
- Jordan Montgomery
- Luis Severino
- Nestor Cortes
- Jameson Taillon
Overall, the Yankees' pitching rotation appears to be solid, as long as they can remain healthy.