"They don't have fences in Wyoming" - Outfielder Brandon Nimmo makes a spectacular catch to pull back a game-tying homerun during the Met's victory over the Dodgers

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's game-saving catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is the living embodiment of the saying "defense wins championships". Nimmo's leaping catch over the center-field wall came in the 7th inning, stealing a game-tying homerun from Dodger's third baseman Justin Turner.

It's not hyperbolic to say that Nimmo's defensive play saved the game as it helped preserve the 2-1 for New York, which would remain the final score.

While the leaping catch brought the home crowd to their feet, it also allowed Edwin Diaz to enter the game to close it out. Diaz's entrance has become the talk of the MLB, with this appearance being extra special as Timmy Trumpet would perform his song live.

Brandon Nimmo's unorthodox development

Following the game, Nimmo was caught laughing at his agent Scott Boras' explanation of his defensive improvements in the Majors. "They don’t have fences in Wyoming," said Boras. The joke was brought on by the fact that high school baseball was not available to Nimmo while growing up.

"They don't have fences in Wyoming" - Scott Boras

Though the jab was playful, there was substance behind it. Since Nimmo was unable to play high school baseball in Wyoming, he had to overcome the advantages that other top prospects were granted at a young age. Throughout his career, Nimmo has put in extensive work in his defensive game, which has paid dividends against the Dodgers.

How impressive was Nimmo's catch?

From the video above, we can see how impressive the play was, but what does the analytics tell us? According to Statcast, there was only a 13% chance of the ball being caught, with it being hit for a homer run in 19 or 30 parks. As the old saying goes, numbers don't lie, it was an incredible play by Nimmo.

The play also held significance in the race for the National League crown. While the Dodgers currently have 6 more wins than the Mets, the win helped narrow the gap for the "Kings of Queens". This matchup is one that baseball fans will be clamoring for come playoff time.

Edited by Gaelin Leif