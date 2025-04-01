David Peterson's regular season debut for the Mets went well, as he pitched 6.0 innings of 2-run ball to earn a win for his team. The Mets pitcher, who signed a one-year $4.625 million contract at the start of the season, was backed by his offense as the Mets earned a resounding 10-4 win.

In his start against the Marlins, Peterson did his best to stay in the game. He was hit for a solo homer in the very first innings by Otto Lopez. The 29-year-old had a rough start to the second as well, earning two lead off walks but retired the team. In the fourth innings, with runners in corners, he induced a 3-6-3 double play to keep the scores tired.

After his offense consolidated the the score in the fifth and sixth stretching their lead to 10-1, Peterson finished his night after earning his second homer of the night against Eric Wagaman.

His performance drew appreciation from teammate Brandon Nimmo who used two hand-sign emojis, signifying applause, on Instagram. Nimmo himself hit a two-run blast in the top of the sixth innings to provide cushion to the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo's Instagram story for David Peterson (Source: Instagram @bnimmo24)

David Peterson was an important figure in the Mets rotation last season, managing a 10-3, 2.90 ERA record in 21 regular season starts. He also came good as relief arm during the postseason. He avoided arbitration with the team ahead of the 2025 regular season.

David Peterson makes feelings known about dazzling Mets offense

A lineup's job is to support their starter, and the New York Mets' highly touted offense did just that.

Alongside Nimmo, Starling Marte, Luis Torrens and Pete Alonso also starred, with Alonso hitting a grand slam. They had a much improved effort since their opening series against the Astros where they scored just eight runs in three games.

Peterson complimented them and said that he held his side of the bargain by preserving the lead.

“It was awesome to watch our offense do their thing and have a huge inning like that,” he said. “I think for me, it’s about being ready when that inning's over to go back out and keep the lead.”

The Mets will look to continue the same form against their division rivals on Tuesday. Kodai Senga starts for the Mets against the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara.

