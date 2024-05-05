"Brandon sends one deep to right field" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy captures son's adorable running commentary during baseball practice

While Gerrit Cole is yet to play for the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB season, his sons are getting plenty of practice.

Caden, who will be four this year, and Everett, who turned one in January, were captured in a post on Amy Cole's IG stories:

"Brandon sends one deep to right field. There it goes. See ya!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amy Cole's IG

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole has been stepping up his rehab, and fans are hopeful his return to the lineup could be soon. The expectation is that Cole, who can come off the 60-day IL on May 27, could be ready for next month, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Gerrit Cole discusses rehab and throwing off the mound

Gerrit Cole threw off the mound on Saturday morning, throwing 15 pitches with an average velocity of 89 mph. Cole discussed his progress with reporters (via MLB.com):

"It was exciting," Cole said. "This was a good day for me. I was fired up.

“It’s a good step. This is the most taste I’ve had of [pitching] in months, and I do miss it."

Cole was also asked as to whether the Yankees' good start to the season (22-13, 2nd AL East) had any effect on his return timeline, to which he responded:

"I don't really have anything unpalatable to compare it to," Cole said. "You know what I'm saying? So I'm just kind of like, just like everybody else, just glad we're playing well."

While the Yankees are second in the East, they are very close behind the Baltimore Orioles, who are 22-11. NY has proven that it can win games without its superstar pitcher, and Cole's return to a stacked roster in good form can only be good.

In the meantime, the Yankees will attempt to bridge the gap, putting as much pressure on the Orioles as they can. NY faces the Detroit Tigers on Sunday before they begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback