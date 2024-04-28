"Snugs for brother" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares adorable moment of son Caden's post-game fun with sibling

Gerrit Cole is still recovering from an elbow injury, so his return will add even more optimism to the high-flying New York Yankees' World Series hopes. The 18-10 Yankees are second in the AL East, and given they have been without Cole thus far, there's every reason for positivity in 2024.

While not being able to play is obviously a wrench for the pitcher, he's able to spend more time with his wife, Amy Crawford, and his two children, Caden and Everett.

Amy took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a cute snap of the two after playing football. She captioned the post:

"Post ⚽ game snugs for brother."

Amy Crawford's IG Stories

Gerrit Cole's recovery is going well, with the pitcher continuing his throwing program.

A return timetable is yet to be announced, but some reports are indicating Cole may be game-ready in early June. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday:

"The expectation and hope is that given the encouraging returns out in the playground sessions, we could see him throwing off a mound in the early part of May."

Gerrit Cole pays surprise visit to Yankees Museum

Gerrit Cole paid Yankees Museum a visit on Friday, which was a delightful surprise for fans. A young fan asked him if he was, in fact, Gerrit Cole, and the Yankees ace showed them Babe Ruth's bat. See the video below:

While the Yankees are obviously missing their superstar pitcher on the field, they have still been winning games. The Baltimore Orioles may top the East with a 17-9 record, but NY will be optimistic they can take the division.

Next up for the Yankees is the last of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, with both teams having won one each. New York recorded a resounding 15-3 win on Saturday versus Milwaukee and will be looking for another win on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees can take control of the East and be in pole position when Cole returns.

