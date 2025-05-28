Braves ace Spencer Strider shrugs off Phillies fans' boos at Citizens Bank Park

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider took the ball for his club on Tuesday for the first of their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. With the two teams being divisional rivals, the hard-throwing righty is not the most popular person at Citizens Bank Park.

However, he became even more hated after Strider hit Philadelphia's star, Bryce Harper, in the right elbow in the first inning. Harper then exited the game, and Strider was met by a thundering roar of boos.

Despite the heckling, Strider loves pitching at Citizens Bank Park. He shrugged off the boos and other fan energy in a postgame interview with The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

"I love pitching here. I mean, where else do they chant your name? Ask how your family's doing? They seem very interested in my well being, and I appreciate that" said Strider.

Spencer Strider does not mind his division rival's fans trying to get under his skin, he is just happy to be out there right now. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season after UCL surgery and missed the past month with a hamstring injury.

Phillies fans worried about Harper can rest easy. The slugger had imaging done on his elbow, which came back negative. Strider has now hit at least one batter in all three of his starts this season.

Braves ace Spencer Strider is still looking for his first win after loss to Phillies

Atlanta Braves - Spencer Strider (Photo via IMAGN)

After missing a month, this was Spencer Strider's third start of the season for the Braves. Coming into Tuesday's game against the Phillies, he had a 0-2 record and was searching for his first win of the season.

Strider pitched well, but he did not last long. He only went 4.2 innings, but only gave up one run on one hit while striking out seven batters. He did have four walks, which did not help the cause.

Strider did not pitch badly, but he did not get any run support, and neither did the bullpen. Atlanta's bats were kept quiet all night long as Ranger Suarez pitched a gem for six innings and the bullpen followed right behind him.

They were unable to push any runs across the board despite having the same number of hits as Philadelphia. Atlanta lost the game 2-0, dropping their record to 25-29, while the win helps improve Philadelphia's record to 35-19.

