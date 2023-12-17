Following an impressive year that saw Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. win the NL Most Valuable Player, more accolades are coming. Following his exceptional hitting year, the Braves registered a league-best 104-58 record and looked like true championship contenders all season long.

Regarding trophies, Acuna has added one more to his cabinet. The Braves outfielder was recently crowned the 2023 NL Hank Aaron Award, leaving fans elated.

Following the news, the team tweeted the news with fans, who showered the 25-year-old with tons of respect and admiration for his contribution.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There was never a doubt!! Congrats to @ronaldacunajr24," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

One fan wants Ronald Acuna Jr. to be with the franchise his entire career.

"This man should never play for another team. Make it happen, AA," another quipped.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2023 season was one filled with several accolades to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s name.

Apart from the MVP and Hank Aaron awards, he also won the Silver Slugger award and was selected for the 2023 All-Star Game. Moreover, he played 159 games in the season, compiling 217 hits, 41 homers, 106 RBIs, NL best 73 stolen bases and 149 runs with an hitting average of .337.

Ronald Acuna Jr. could not continue his regular season hitting to October

After a great season by the Braves, many wouldn't have bet against them to exit in the divisional round. The Braves were ousted by the Philadelphia Phillies in an intense four-game NLDS showdown, and, to say the least, it was not the same Acuna Jr.

He only had two hits and a dismal .143 average to show for as the Braves exited the postseason. However, it's not the end of road for them, as he could be the Braves' franchise cornerstone and add more hardware and championships with the talented roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.