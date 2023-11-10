Atlanta Braves fans were not keen on seeing Bryce Harper win the Silver Slugger Award over Marcell Ozuna on Thursday. Harper won the award, representing the National League as a designated hitter.

In 126 games played, Harper hit .293/.401/.499 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. Ozuna played in 144 games and hit .274/.346/.558 with 40 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Bryce Harper hit 11 HR with 45 RBI and posted an .873 OPS in 89 games as a DH this season, while Marcell Ozuna hit 40 HR with 100 RBI to go along with a .918 OPS in 142 games as the Braves DH" said Grant McAuley.

The numbers are nearly incomparable. Ozuna had more time played at the position and put up better numbers regarding home runs and RBIs. However, Harper transitioned to first base during the back half of the season.

Ozuna ranked sixth in the league for home runs, behind Ronald Acuna Jr. Harper, on the other hand, ranked 80th in the league with his 21 home runs.

Fans shared their thoughts on X. formerly Twitter:

"This is malpractice" one fan posted.

"Seems to me he is getting blacklisted by MLB . That's inexcusably ridiculous" another fan posted.

Atlanta Braves fans cannot process how Bryce Harper won the award over Marcell Ozuna. Some want to see the voting process change:

Atlanta Braves could be a dangerous team next season if Marcell Ozuna can keep up his hot bat

While the Atlanta Braves cruised through the regular season, they fell short of capturing a World Series title. They were taken out by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS 3-1.

That was a tough pill to swallow, being eliminated so early after being the best team during the regular season. Their offense disappeared during the series, including Marcell Ozuna who had a .154 average.

They will not want to see the same fate in 2024, so watch for them to make some moves during the offseason. One name the team is interested in is Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Atlanta did not pick up Eddie Rosario's option when the season ended, and Gurriel Jr. could be a great replacement. He is coming off a career-high 24 home runs last season and could be the guy to push this team over the hump.