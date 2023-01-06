The Boston Red Sox fulfilled a long-held dream for their supporters on Wednesday. They announced the signing of star third baseman Rafael Devers to an 11-year, $331 million contract. The star player is committed to the Red Sox for the next ten years.

In recent months, the Atlanta Braves have offered enormous contract extensions to players like Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies (much like the Red Sox did). Riley and Devers' career stats were compared by MLB Network in a few instances, highlighting how important many of them are.

Austin Riley did not get as big a contract as Devers, but he still managed to secure a deal worth $212 million over 10 years. Riley is just one year older than Rafael Devers, who made his MLB debut in 2017. His on-base percentage, which is currently 342 points, is just a few points higher than Riley's.

Riley has a career OPS of.507, while Rafael Devers has an OPS of.512. These are just a handful of the career-long statistics where Devers and Riley appear to be neck and neck.

Fans were quick to point out the comparison and the great deal for the Red Sox. The Braves' fans are seemingly in a joyful mood since they feel they retained Riley for a bargain price. Fans hailed Alex Anthopoulos for his contract negotiations and feel that the Braves are heading in the right direction under his control:

Rafael Devers is making Austin Riley's contract look good

In recent years, the Braves have demonstrated that they are not hesitant to sign their young players to long-term contracts. That is clear from the contracts they awarded to center fielder Michael Harris II, starting pitcher Spencer Strider, and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Riley's signing was one of the most significant deal extensions the Braves have made in recent times. After the 2025 season, he would have been able to sign a free-agent contract. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos determined that it was imperative to prevent Austin Riley from approaching the open market. Thus, they were delighted to come to an agreement on a 10-year, $212 million deal extension.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 2023 season. Both Rafael Devers and Austin Riley are amazing hitters and have age on their side. Both can improve and play a huge role for their respected teams.

