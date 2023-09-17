The Atlanta Braves announced that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, the club continues to fine tune their roster.

Left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster, who started 11 games for the Braves this year and recorded a 5.64 ERA, has been moved down to Triple-A. Relief pitcher Dylan Lee has been placed on the 60-day injured list to make room in the 40-man roster for Rodríguez.

Dereck Rodríguez was a member of the Braves roster earlier this season but struggled to get any significant time on the mound. He pitched just 2.2 innings over two games, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout. The righty has not pitched in the majors since July 18 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move did little to excite a fanbase that has their eyes on a fifth World Series title. Braves fans took to social media unimpressed with the clubs latest moves.

Some fans believe the bullpen remains one of the few weaknesses in an otherwise talented team.

Led by a potent offense, the Braves have the best record in the major and hold a commanding 15-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The Braves are considered one of the favorites for the pennant and are looking to win their second World Series in three seasons.

Dereck Rodríguez has pitched in 56 MLB games since 2018

Dereck Rodríguez pitches during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch

Dereck Rodríguez was drafted by the Minnesota Twins back in 2011 but did not make his MLB debut until 2018.

Over his career, he has played 56 games for the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and the Braves. He has a career record of 12-16 in the big league's and a lifetime 4.22 ERA. Over 232.1 total innings pitched, he has recorded 167 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .251 batting average.

Rodríguez's best season came with the Giants when he finished with a 6-4 record and a 2.81 ERA over 19 stars. The Braves will hope to get a similar output from him in the coming months as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.