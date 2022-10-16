“Braves finally play a good team and get exposed” “Pathetic series by the defending champions” - Atlanta Braves fans struggle to cope with NLDS elimination following 8-3 loss to dark horse Phillies

Defending World Series champion, the Atlanta Braves have been knocked out of the National League Division Series, losing 8-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 to drop the series 3-1.

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto smashed an inside-the-park home run that sent the Phillies to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

"Final: Phillies 8, #Braves 3." - Atlanta Braves

The Braves’ loss meant that MLB hasn’t had a repeat champion since the New York Yankees’ famous three-peat (1998-2000).

Atlanta Braves fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration. While some were utterly disappointed, others took solace in the fact that the Braves managed to topple the New York Mets for the NL East crown, having trailed them in the division for the majority of the campaign.

Austin @AustinPlanet @Braves Pathetic series by the defending champs. Matt Olson, Travis, and Kyle Wright were the only ones interested remotely interested in competing. With that said, there’s a reason nobody has repeated since 2000. It’s hard to win a ring (ask the Mets). Congrats to the Phillies. @Braves Pathetic series by the defending champs. Matt Olson, Travis, and Kyle Wright were the only ones interested remotely interested in competing. With that said, there’s a reason nobody has repeated since 2000. It’s hard to win a ring (ask the Mets). Congrats to the Phillies.

StantonWRLD @KingStanton27 @Braves Braves finally play a good team and get exposed for the trash team they are. By the way, the Phillies are the best team in the MLB. They don’t need a good manager or a good bullpen to win games. Enjoy watching the Phillies dominate in October this year. @Braves Braves finally play a good team and get exposed for the trash team they are. By the way, the Phillies are the best team in the MLB. They don’t need a good manager or a good bullpen to win games. Enjoy watching the Phillies dominate in October this year.

🎡 @ATLSportStan @Braves Great season boys! Winning 100 games in a season is a rare occurrence and not easy to do. We should all be very proud of this baseball team. See y’all next year! @Braves Great season boys! Winning 100 games in a season is a rare occurrence and not easy to do. We should all be very proud of this baseball team. See y’all next year!

Luiii 🦖 @BarrettsGoat @Braves Mets and braves fans rooting against the Phillies for the rest of the postseason @Braves Mets and braves fans rooting against the Phillies for the rest of the postseason https://t.co/pqBIDBvoOQ

Pitching and strong defense wins championships. @Braves I'd say we need to focus more on our pitching next season.Pitching and strong defense wins championships. @qtcolbs @Braves I'd say we need to focus more on our pitching next season.Pitching and strong defense wins championships.

The Phillies finished third in the NL East with an 87-75 record, 14 games behind the 101-win Braves. When they fired Joe Girardi on June 3, the Phillies were 23-29 and looked well out of contention for a playoff berth. Under new manager Rob Thomson, Philadelphia emerged as a dark horse as they rallied successfully to earn a Wild Card spot.

Having swept the St. Louis Cardinals before eliminating the defending champion, the Phillies now look like serious World Series contenders. Who would have envisioned that in June?

Phillies resurgence shouldn't surprise the Atlanta Braves

The Phillies won 87 games to clinch the final postseason berth. The Braves, on the other hand, won 101 games. On paper, there seems to be only one winner, but postseason games are never played on paper.

The Braves’ elimination is the fifth-largest regular-season wins upset in postseason history.

"largest regular-season wins upsets in a postseason series: 1906 WS CHW (-23) def CHC; 2001 ALCS NYY (-21) def SEA; 2021 NLCS ATL (-18) def LAD; 1973 NLCS NYM (-17) def CIN; 2022 NLDS PHI (-14) def ATL; 2019 WS WSH (-14) def HOU; 2006 NLCS STL (-14) def NYM; 1954 WS NYG (-14) def CLE" - Sarah Langs

The Atlanta Braves won’t find the loss as surprising. They were on the receiving end of a similar spot last year when they upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS en route to the World Series.

It’s all about getting hot at the right time and Braves third baseman Austin Riley knows all about it.

“I said it last year when we were making our run. It doesn't matter on paper who's the best team, it's the team that gets hot at the right time. They're hot right now.” - Austin Riley

The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NLCS matchup starting Tuesday.

