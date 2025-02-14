Braves icon Chipper Jones drops 3-word reaction to brutal take on Alex Bregman’s $120,000,000 Red Sox deal

After a long drawn free agency where many teams came close to signing him, Alex Bregman eventually signed with the Boston Red Sox. His three-year $120 million contract has an enormous $40 million annual average value and opt-outs at the end of each year. That has brought out opinions from the baseball community who feel that Boston overplayed its hand.

Alex Bregman was scouted by the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and his former team the Houston Astros. Bregman and his agent Scott Boras had declined offers raning from $156-171 million for six years. However, the market seemed to have stalled, and the Gold Glove winner felt he should be earning more.

Without a long-term contract in sight, Bregman chose for a shorter deal with a higher annual average value, which makes him one of the highest earners in the league in 2025. However, there are questions about his form, as the third baseman hit .260, 26 homers and 75 RBIs in 145 games last season. His last meaningful power hitting season came in 2019 when he hit 41 home runs.

Bregman won the Gold Glove at the hot corner last year but is expected to have a change in position in Boston. He's expected to move to the middle of the diamond, with Rafael Devers remaining as Red Sox's primary 3B. All these factors put a question mark over the value of the contract he has been offered.

Former Red Sox player Jeff Frye reacted to the signing, saying that with the numbers Alex Bregman produced last year, he could have been dropped during his era.

That brought out a reaction from a fan who referenced the steroid scandals the MLB faced at the time, which made it easier to generate good numbers. Braves legend Chipper Jones wasn't amused by the take as he wrote:

"I'm sorry.....what?".

Jarren Duran makes his feelings known about Red Sox signing Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman's new Red Sox teammate, Jarren Duran seemed pumped after the two-time All-Star's addition to their lineup. He spoke to Red Sox reporters on Thursday.

"I'm excited. He's a great player, and I know he's a winner, and I love to have that kind of mentality on the team. Seems like we're gonna be pretty good," Duran said.

"I always love to be the underdog, and I know there's always people counting us out, and I just can't wait to prove people wrong."

The Red Sox finished last year with an 81-81 record. They had been quiet for a number of offseasons but have gone big this time around, looking to get back into contention and challenge the likes of the Yankees and the Orioles in the AL East.

