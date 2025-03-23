Braves legend Chipper Jones makes feelings known on NCAA’s new rules

An Atlanta Braves legend recently sounded off on what was a peculiar play that happened in an NCAA baseball game between Arizona and West Virginia on Friday. Chipper Jones responded to a fan's query by saying that he has no issues with pitch clocks as it gives more flow to the game. However, he isn't a fan of the new pickoff rule that was on full display during the game.

The Hall of Famer's response was rooted in a question by a fan about his opinion regarding the pitch clock and the new sets of rules that are being implemented in the game constantly.

"I don't mind the pitch clock. Get the ball, get on the mound and lets go. Promotes rhythm and flow for the pitcher and the game. The pickoff rule??? That’s another story," Jones tweeted on Sunday.

He also shared his support for the pitch clock while expressing his dismay over the NCAA's new rules on first base.

The league recently enacted a rule where there would be two bags in first base. The white bag is for the first baseman for fielding purposes while the colored or in this case, an orange bag, is for the runner. It was added in hopes of avoiding collision between players.

The issue that was seen by the Braves legend, as with most spectators, is its unflexible standards. The Arizona player reached first base; however, he was tagged by the West Virginia first baseman upon standing up as he didn't make contact with the white bag.

It has been stipulated by the league that when a player successfully reaches it, the colored bag will be null and the white bag will be considered as "first base." As the runner failed to make contact with the white bag, he was ruled out.

Atlanta Braves icon laments new NCAA rules

Doubling down on his opinion, Chipper Jones further criticized the pickoff rule at first base that was enacted by the NCAA.

"Agree to disagree….no need for a ‘new rule’ at first base. Pitch clock actually helps speed of game. And dont give me any ‘player safety’ excuse. If a throw goes up the line, there are still gonna be collisions," Jones tweeted on Sunday.

The former third base star maintained that a new ruling was unnecessary and that collisions are still bound to occur despite the changes. Arizona handed West Virginia its first loss of the season 6-4 after 16 innings.

