Braves legend Chipper Jones recalls going up against Barry Bonds in his heydays

Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones recounted a memorable anecdote from his playing days about going up against all-time home run king Barry Bonds. The former Atlanta Braves slugger recalled the time when manager Bobby Cox blasted the team after the San Francisco Giants legend had hit two walk-off home runs against them on consecutive nights.

Chipper Jones was selected out of high school by the Atlanta Braves as the No. 1 overall pick of the 1990 MLB Draft and spent his entire 19-year big league career with them. He ended his career with 468 home runs and was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, becoming the second first overall draft pick to be voted into Cooperstown.

On Saturday, Chipper Jones, on the Pitching Ninja podcast hosted by MLB analyst Rob Friedman, discussed going up against Barry Bonds in his heydays.

"One of the biggest temper tantrums I ever saw Bobby Cox give," he said. "We were in San Francisco; I was playing left. Bobby was like, "Bases empty, base open, walk him.

"We were in a tied game or extra innings. We walked Bonds three times, I think, and he hit a rocket somewhere, and they bring in Ray King—a lefty. First pitch, hangs in a slider, and he hits it into the freaking ocean. The next night he has a guy on first, so I guess he's trying to pitch to him. It's the bottom of the ninth, and Trey Hodges hangs in a slider. Walks them off again. Two nights in a row, he walks us off."

Jones continued:

"Bobby slams the doors open."Do you guys not listen to the scouting report? We don't pitch to this guy." He literally swung the bat just four times in the series. I think he was four for four with nine walks."

Despite finishing his career with the most home runs in MLB history, as well as the all-time single-season home run record, Bonds wasn't voted into the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA due to allegations regarding PED use in the later part of his career.

"Barry Bonds is the best player I've seen don a baseball uniform": Chipper Jones

Barry Bonds was inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

On Pitching Ninja this weekend, Chipper Jones said that Barry Bonds is the greatest baseball player he has ever seen.

"He's the best player I've seen don a baseball uniform. There's not even a close second," Jones said.

"He plays for the galactic All-Stars while we're on earth somewhere," Jones added. "He'd stand up there and get one strike a night, and he'd annihilate it."

Bonds was named the MVP seven times during his 22-year major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants, the most by any player in MLB history.

He hit 762 home runs and compiled 162.8 bWAR, while he also holds the all-time record for base on balls and intentional walks.

