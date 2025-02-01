Braves pitcher opens up about 2-year delay in displaying Mike Trout jersey

Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson reveals an anecdote of feeling worthy of Mike Trout's jersey, two years after owning it. Johnson made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2017, and a year later, he played for the San Francisco Giants, where he got to face his baseball idol Mike Trout.

Pierce Johnson was on MLB Network on Friday, where he narrated how he got Trout's jersey signed by him in 2018 but couldn't hang it up on the wall till 2020. After Johnson received the jersey, he went against his idol on the same night. But he couldn't perform as per his expectations.

"So low and behold who's the first guy I faced that night? Mike Trout, first pitch, curveball, first strike. And I'm like, wow. All right. This is best player on the planet, be smart. All right, heater away. I throw a heater away. It comes back over the plate. He hits this ball about 420 feet over our bullpen. Just I couldn't hang the jersey up," Johnson said.

Johnson was disappointed in himself, however, while playing with the San Diego Padres in 2020, he again got the chance to go against Trout.

"I couldn't do it and then I come back in 2020. I came in the game, two guys on, I faced Mike Trout and I struck him out. And I'm like, I am worthy enough to put this jersey on my wall," Johnson added.

Mike Trout is an Eagles fan himself, as per his signed rare 1/1 Topps card

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is a generational talent and is already considered to be the future Hall-of-Famer. Recently, fans have brought attention to the 2023 Topps Pristine Personal Endorsements Autograph 1/1 of Trout, where he had signed the card and expressed his love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were three messages for the collector from Trout, imprinted on the card.

"2012 AL Rookie of the Year," the first one read.

"3x AL MVP," the second one stated.

The third one wasn't a feat achieved by Trout, in fact, it was a tribute to his favorite team in the NFL.

"Fly Eagles Fly."

This card has become an instant classic, as now the world knows which side Trout will be supporting in the upcoming Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Just like the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl, Trout will also look to make a major comeback in the 2025 season.

