Braves sportscaster predicts impact of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s swagger in team clubhouse

Atlanta Braves sportscaster Brandon Gaudin recently highlighted how Ronald Acuna Jr. uplifts the clubhouse with his presence. Gaudin believes that Acuna Jr.'s swagger is what sets him apart from the rest.

After winning the NL MVP Award in 2023, much was expected of Acuna Jr. in 2024. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury early last season and underwent surgery. The 27-year-old is now back with the club and Gaudin can't be more excited.

The 41-year-old is the sports broadcaster for FanDuel Network's South and Southeast coverage of the Atlanta Braves. He shared his thoughts about Ronald Acuna Jr. on Tuesday's episode of the Hammer Territory: An Atlanta Braves Podcast.

"I think that he just injects life into the clubhouse. In think the way that he plays and the style that he plays with, he’s one of the few guys in baseball where you just watch and go, 'Wow.'," Gaudin said [19:47].

Reflecting on the Venezuelan baseballer's 2023 season, the sportscaster further shared his enthusiasm. He also pointed out the impact Acuna Jr. will have on the team, saying:

"So to have that swagger back in the lineup, I think it just puts everyone else at ease."

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the only baseballer to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season. At present, Shohei Ohtani is the only member of the 50 home run and 50 stolen base club, but many believe Acuna Jr. could do it too in the future.

In addition to Ronald Acuna Jr., Brandon Gaudin notes another impact player for the Braves

Along with Ronald Acuna Jr., ace pitcher Spencer Strider was a notable absentee for the Atlanta Braves last season. The 26-year-old underwent surgery to repair his UCL in April and missed the rest of the 2024 season.

During the aforementioned interview, sportscaster Brandon Gaudin noted that having Spencer Strider back alongside Chris Sale in the rotation will be a huge boost:

"Man, I think that's not only going to help the starting pitching, but it's also going to help the bullpen guys because those guys are around each other so much. Getting Strider back just infuses more confidence in the Braves’ pitching. Obviously, it helps because Strider's a great pitcher, but I think what it does in the clubhouse is really important," Gaudin said [19:34].

