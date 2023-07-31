General manager Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves are looking to solidy their roster in the coming 36 hours.

Atlanta has an MLB-best 67-36 record and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The Braves hold a commanding 11.5 game lead in the National League East and have one of the easier remaining schedules. Atlanta faces the Colorado Rockies, Washington National and Pittsburgh Pirates a combined 17 times. The team looks a lock for the 2023 postseason.

According the MLB insider Jon Heyman, the team will be in the market for a top-tier pitcher.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Braves — baseball’s best team — is looking for pitching, including back-end bullpen help. Hader is likely unvailable and Bednar not too likely to move, but if anyone can figure anything out, it’s the Braves.

Heyman went on to say the organization could prioritize its bullpen as it prepares for what could be a long and grueling playoff run.

Unlike the New York Mets, who appear to be sellers, the San Diego Padres will likely hold on to their star players. That means a trade for five-time All-Star closer Josh Hader is highly improbable.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher David Bednar is a possibility. He currently has an impressive 1.27 ERA and has recorded 54 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to add a premier pitcher before the trade deadline

Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game by manager Brian Snitker at Nationals Park

Led by a potent offense, Atlanta is cruising into the playoffs. It currently leads the MLB in home runs and OPS. It also ranks first in the National League in team batting average and runs.

The team will now be looking to address its pitching to ensure manager Brian Snitker has the depth and talent he needs to compete for a second World Series title in three years.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The Braves are working to add a starting pitcher, with less than 48 hours before the deadline.



Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is another interesting name linked to the NL East division leaders. The Mets moving on from Max Scherzer has led to speculation that Verlander could be next.

Alex Anthopoulos has done an incredible job of building a talented and deep roster. Altanta has been been one of the hottest teams in the majors over the past few months. It will be interesting to see what moves the team makes in the coming days.