Braves vs. Padres: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 27, MLB 2025

MLB Opening Day is here. The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres on Thursday. These are expected to be two of the best teams in the National League, and they will battle it out to begin the regular season.
Both the Braves and Padres enter the 2025 season in pretty good shape in terms of health, and that should make this an even better matchup. Both teams will have dominant pitchers on the mound, and have dominant offensive lineups as well.
Braves vs Padres baseball betting odds
Braves vs Padres expert picks and game prediction
Run Line: +1.5 +105
Total Runs: O 6.5 -125
Prediction: San Diego Padres W, 4-3
Braves vs Padres recent form and records
The Braves finished with a 13-13 overall record in the Grapefruit League, but those games will not impact what happens during the regular season. A year ago, Atlanta finished second in the NL East Division with a record of 89-73.
Meanwhile, the Padres went just 12-17 in Cactus League action. The Padres finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 93-69. They lost in the NLDS against the Dodgers.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
ATL: Chris Sale
Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves on Opening Day after winning the NL Cy Young Award.
2024 stats: 18-3, 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts in 177.2 IP
SD: Michael King
Michael King will make his first Opening Day start for the Padres in 2025. The right-hander burst onto the scene a year ago after spending the first five seasons with the New York Yankees.
2024 stats: 13-9, 2.95 ERA, 201 strikeouts in 173.2 IP
Must-Watch Hitters
Atlanta
Matt Olson and Austin Riley will anchor the middle of the lineup for the Braves and should be the guys to look out for.
San Diego
The Padres will be led by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., but there is other talent on this team. Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill both had strong 2024 seasons and will look to provide more support in 2025.