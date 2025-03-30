Braves vs Padres: Game 4, prediction, odds and picks | March 30, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves are yet to register a win to start the 2025 season. The National League East mainstays have gotten off to a sluggish start with key players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy still out injured.

Ad

On the other hand, business is booming for the San Diego Padres. In spite of the ugly ownership battle, the team has started the year with three straight wins.

Braves vs Padres recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta finished the 2024 season with an 89-73 record, good for the fifth seed in the National League. As a result, the two teams met during the 2024 postseason with San Diego earning the fourth seed with a 93-69 clip.

Ad

Trending

San Diego swept Atlanta in the National League Wild Card Series, 2-0. The Friars would then face the eventual World Series champion Dodgers in the divisional round. They would give the Dodgers a run for their money as they went the full five games before ultimately losing.

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

ATL: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 3.64 ERA) vs SD: Nick Pivetta (56-71, 4.76 ERA) (career stats)

Must-watch Hitters

Atlanta Braves

Ad

Surprisingly enough, former Padre Jurickson Profar has the most hits collected this year for Atlanta. He has three base hits in 12 at-bats and is batting .250, a far better average than the majority of his teammates.

San Diego Padres

Second-year Padre Jackson Merrill is off to a sensational start to the year. The 2024 All-Star and Silver Slugger has four RBIs on five base hits in just nine at-bats. In a team filled with stars left and right, Merrill has cemented his place as the team's core piece for the future.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Braves vs Padres Baseball betting odds

Sunday, 3/30 Money Line Run Line Total Runs ATL +104 +1.5, -202 O 7.5, -127 SD -123 -1.5, +164 U 7.5, +102

Ad

Braves vs Padres expert picks and game prediction

Even though the Braves are still searching for their first win, the injury-embattled squad has managed to keep the games against the Padres competitive. Atlanta has compiled seven runs against San Diego's 12 through three games.

On the other hand, the Padres are seemingly on cruise control. The team has taken advantage of the opposition's lack of healthy stars. Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth have led the charge in the team's batting order.

Ad

Given Atlanta's situation, expect San Diego to sweep in the series.

Run Line: -1.5, +164

Total Runs: U 7.5, +102

Prediction: SD W, 4-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback