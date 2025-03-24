Jackson Merrill reveals offseason training to handle inside pitches and cover more ground

Young San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill had an excellent rookie season in 2024, finishing with a .292 batting average, 24 home runs, and 92 RBIs. As a result of his excellent performances day in and day out, Merrill earned his first All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award, while also finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year award, behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

For any athlete, success on the field is often directly related to a solid off-field routine, a fact that holds true for Jackson Merrill as well.

Speaking to the popular baseball content page 'Bat Boys Baseball' on Sunday, Merrill revealed his offseason routine, which has translated to him being able to handle inside pitches better at the plate and cover more ground in the outfield.

"[I focus on] My mobility, my flexibility. I think [as a] young kid through high school, you know, nobody really preaches mobility, and flexibility, and stretching. But, this offseason, I spent a lot of time doing a lot of stretching, some pilates and yoga." Merrill said

"Just getting my body more loose. [It allows me to be] Able to hit more inside pitches and get to more baseballs in the outfield." Merrill added

MLB insider likens Jackson Merrill to Freddie Freeman, backs him to 'leap into superstardom' in 2025

Speaking about young outfielder Jackson Merrill, MLB insider Jeff Passan likened the 21-year-old to two-time World Series winner Freddie Freeman, and envisioned him becoming a 'superstar' in the upcoming season.

"Jackson Merrill is going to take the leap to superstardom this year, like he is just a dude. I look at him and just, the swing and the ability to go to the opposite field with power, he reminds me of a young Freddie Freeman. He doesn't have quite the plate discipline but I think that's going to come over time. I think teams are going to pitch around him a little [43:15]," Passan said, via the Ryen Russillo Podcast

"For him to be doing what he did last year at 20-years-old and to have that ceiling right now. Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio with the Brewers, we're going to look back on that rookie class last year and it's going to be an all-timer [43:57]," Passan continued."

With opening day fast approaching, fans will hope Jackson Merrill continues to perform the way he did in 2024 and guide the Padres to another successful season in 2025.

