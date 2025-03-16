Fernando Tatis Jr. drops 3-word reaction as Padres stars ft. Manny Machado & Jackson Merrill show their support for San Diego FC

The San Diego Padres are gearing up for the 2025 Major League Baseball season, and there is plenty of talent on the roster. Spring training not only gives the players a chance to get in baseball shape, but there is also some time for team bonding away from the field.

Manny Machado is one of San Diego's leaders of the Padres, and he and some other Padres attended a San Diego FC soccer match on Saturday Videos of the team were shared by San Diego FC on its Instagram page, captioned with:

"Manny brought the crew..."

The stars were out for the San Diego FC game, including Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and young superstar Jackson Merrill.

Tatis commented on the reel that was posted, making his point with a three-word reaction.

"Otro level manito 🔥❤️," which translates to "Next level Manito" in English.

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 3-word reaction

San Diego FC played the Columbus Crew on Saturday at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The Padres stars enjoyed the action from the field level, and they showed off custom-made jerseys to support the local professional soccer team.

Machado and the Padres finished the 2024 season with a 93-69 record to get into the postseason. San Diego ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt gives warning to NL ahead of 2025 season

The San Diego Padres didn't make a ton of moves this offseason, but they already have a team that is good enough to contend in the National League. Manager Mike Shildt recently discussed the mindset that his team has heading into the 2025 campaign with the MLB Network.

"We got unfinished business," Shildt said. "It's a good group, you know. We don't want to, we want to build on last year, but not take it for granted. So we started zero, but we got a good group that's really hungry, and we're taking it, you know, putting our bricks in to build a really solid foundation for the season."

The Padres are counting on their superstars to lead them, and that group includes Machado, Tatis and Merril. That trio has developed a strong bond over the last year, and it appears that the entire San Diego Padres team is enjoying time together this spring.

