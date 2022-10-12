Braves vs. Phillies 2022 Record: Which team has the edge in the NLDS

The National League Division Series is set to kick off between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, October 10th. Bryce Harper and the Phillies will find themselves in Atlanta for the first two games of the NLDS and will be looking to take a series lead in front of a hostile crowd.

"Bryce Harper plays his first NLDS game today since 2017" - @OnePursuitTakes

Before the first game, let's take a closer look at both teams and how they stack up against one another.

Braves vs Phillies head-to-head results in 2022

Playoff baseball is completely unpredictable, the added pressure of the situation affects every player differently and no one knows which players will flourish or fail. That's why we love baseball. While we can't predict the outcome, we can however look into head-to-head matchups to gain more information before the opening pitch.

Atlanta and Philadelphia met 19 times during the 2022 regular season with the advantage going to the Braves, who finished with a 11-8 season series record. Though the series was tight all season, a 3-0 sweep in September helped give Atlanta the series lead.

"Atlanta won the season series 11-8 and held the edge in runs scored (88-85), but Philly did earn a split in most recent series and held 19-16 scoring edge in those game." - Cory McCartney

Key players to watch on each team

For Atlanta, one of their batters with the most success against the Phillies is Austin Riley, who may be one of the most important players in the series. In 81 plate appearances against the Phillies in 2022, Austin slashed .351/.407/.514.

"Austin Riley led the NL with 79 extra-base hits. Matt Olson had 78." - Justin Toscano

Another player for Atlanta who may be one of the pivotal players in the NLDS is Spencer Strider. He has appeared in four games against the Phillies this year and posted a 1.27 ERA in 21.1 innings with 34 strikeouts against seven walks. If he is healthy, he may have exactly what the Braves need.

"Spencer Strider is back. Atlanta's star rookie made the NLDS roster." - Bally Sports: Braves

For the Phillies, both Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler might be two of the most important players to lead them into the NLDS. Zack Wheeler is 2-0 in three starts against Atlanta with a 2.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts, where as Harper holds a .881 OPS against the Braves in 48 plate appearances. Be sure to watch out for these two as the Phillies look to move on to the NLCS.

"Zack Wheeler K's Goldschmidt with a 99mph dot!" - Brodes Media

