Brent Rooker drops 4-word reaction to Mookie Betts poking fun at his golf swing

On Sunday, MLB released a video clip of some of its superstars, including Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, playing pass the phone. The video showed the players recording themselves on camera while saying that they would pass the phone to another player with whom they share some specific connection.

Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker was also a part of this video produced by MLB titled Pass The Phone: Spring Training Edition. The All-Star slugger shared a humorous response to the playful dig Mookie Betts enjoyed at his expense regarding his golf swing as the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar introduces him before handing over the phone.

MLB posted the video on social media, including X.

The video starts off with Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, who has garnered a lot of attention as a social media influencer during the offseason.

"What's up, y'all? This is Bryce Harper, and I'm passing my phone to an old teammate," he says before the camera moves on to Juan Soto.

The New York Mets slugger hands the phone over to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The phone then passes from the 2023 National League MVP to Elly De la Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Holliday, and Aaron Judge until it reaches Mookie Betts.

"I'm passing the phone to another guy from Tennessee with a broken golf swing," he says, indicating Brent Rooker.

Rooker shared a four-word reaction in mocked disgust at the comments from Betts.

"This feels uncalled for," he posted on X.

In the concluding part of the video, Brent Rooker passes the phone to reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, who hands it over to three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

"Hey, this is Mike Trout, and I'm passing on this phone to my favorite influencer, Bryce Harper," he says.

The phone completed a full circle to end up right back where it had started.

"It took a little time to understand it": Mookie Betts on being a leader in the Dodgers clubhouse

Mookie Betts won his second World Series title with the Dodgers last year. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mookie Betts said that it took him a while to fully embrace his role as a leader of the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse even though he had spent several years with the team.

The eight-time All-Star believes that he now has a better grasp of how he can help in the development of younger players in the Dodgers roster.

"It took a little time to understand it, but I get it now. I understand I can help him feel comfortable, and I’m going to do everything I can to make him comfortable. Because at the end of the day, with him comfortable, that will be the best player in Kim that we can get.

Mookie Betts was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season. He has won three World Series rings over his career, the most among all active players in the MLB.

