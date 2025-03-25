Brewers legend Dan Plesac makes bold AL ROY prediction for Jacob deGrom’s Rangers teammate

The 2024 season was one that Texas Rangers' ace Jacob DeGrom largely spent on the outside looking in. Having undergone Tommy John surgery in 2023, he made his first appearance on Sept. 13. As the new season approaches, fans will be hoping for the two-time Cy Young award winner to return to best.

According to Milwaukee Brewers legend Dan Plesac, Jack Leiter is another Rangers pitcher who might be in the limelight in 2025 alongside DeGrom.

Speaking to insider Matt Vasgersian via MLB Network on Monday, Plesac boldly backed Leiter to be in the mix for the 2025 AL Rookie of the Year come the end of the season.

"For me, Jack Leiter [is going to surprise many in 2025]," Plesac said. "I just think that Leiter tree, that pitching tree, there's something in the water that they drink in South Jersey. He had a really good spring training, added a straight change-up to his arsenal.

I think this is the year that he puts it all together, and I'm not thinking this is a reach, I really think he has a chance to win the AL Rookie of the Year [award]."

Having earned three All-Star selections and a place on the Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Fame, Dan Plesac knows what it takes to be successful as a pitcher at the highest level.

MLB insider backs Jacob DeGrom to get back in top shape in 2025

Having struggled with injuries in past seasons and certainly not getting any younger, there has been plenty of concern about Jacob DeGrom's fitness levels for the new season.

However, MLB insider Evan Grant believes the 36-year-old will return to his best in 2025.

"He's free," Grant said, via Foul Territory. "He's actually thrown a bullpen already this winter, and I think his mind is clearer than it's been in years. But I also think that the Rangers do want to take some. I don't want to say precautions, but they want to monitor him here. I don't think they want him to go all out."

Further, Grant, perhaps boldly, predicted that DeGrom could rack up as many as 25 starts for his team over the course of the upcoming season.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to think that Jacob deGrom could make 25 starts for this team," Grant said. "He's in a better place to go out and attack the season and he feels like he's got some real definition that 'Hey, everything is now okay and completely rebuilt.'"

After missing DeGrom's know-how in 2024, fans will hope Grant's predictions come true in 2025 and that DeGrom can guide the Rangers to qualifying for the postseason again.

