"Brewers are like fire ants" - Reds legend explains why Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, and Co. hold best record in National League

Despite a slow start to the season, the Milwaukee Brewers are once again gaining momentum when it counts most. Currently 67-44, the Brewers hold the best record in the NL right now.

As their impressive record shows, Milwaukee have been remarkably consistent this season. In their most recent series, their powerful offense demonstrated all its strength, as Milwaukee outscored the Washington Nationals 38-14 over three games on the road.

Talking about how Milwaukee have so many high-quality players who can make a difference in big moments of games, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey compared the team to a colony of fire ants, via his YouTube channel on Monday.

"Look at [Brice] Turang, hit two home runs yesterday. [Sal] Frelick's hitting the ball out of the ballpark. [Blake] Perkins has been lights out, [with] over a .900 OPS, hitting close to .300, who [Pat] Murphy (Brewers skipper) loves. [Christian] Yelich has been that superstar in the middle of the lineup."

"Andrew Vaughn's been awesome since he's come over in that trade. [William] Contreras has been amazing, it's fun to watch. [Caleb] Durbin's been good. These guys come at you, they're like fire ants. Can't get rid of them, and all of a sudden you're destroyed, and they're just winning," Sean Casey said [11:30]

Despite not spending much money, the Milwaukee Brewers are on track for their third consecutive NL Central title

Having started the season 0-4, while the Chicago Cubs surged ahead in the early months of the 2025 season, many believed that this would be the year Milwaukee's recent dominance of the NL Central would end.

However, as the following months have shown, that is far from the truth. While the Cubs, who were initially favorites to win the division, struggled after the All-Star break, Milwaukee has been a team on a mission, claiming the top spot in the process.

Pat Murphy, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

Against all odds, this puts them well on track to win the NL Central title for a third consecutive season. This achievement is even more impressive since they are known for their low spending. Per Spotrac, Milwaukee ranks 20th out of 30 MLB franchises in payroll.

