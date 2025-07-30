"That's what average Joes are doing" - Pat Murphy shares reasons for Brewers' success with Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and more

Despite entering the 2025 season with modest expectations and starting off in uninspiring fashion, the Milwaukee Brewers are once again firing on all cylinders when it matters most.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," Brewers manager Pat Murphy credited the consistency and relentless will to win of many seemingly 'average' players on the Brewers' roster for the team's recent success.

"Look at how we started the season. Low expectations, I get it, nobody thought we'd be any good. We go out of the gates 0-4. All of a sudden, people are wondering. But, they (Brewers players) responded. That's why [it helps], when you have Yelich, Hoskins, and you have the right people leading, and then you have some pitbulls, like William Contreras, Ortiz, Frelick and Bryce Turang."

"These guys are tough guys, these guys are winners. That can change the game a little bit, that's what the average Joes are doing [for us]. They're making people realize, being a teammate is important, being connected and being honest with each other is important," Pat Murphy said [21:32]

Against all odds, the Milwaukee Brewers are on course to win their third NL Central title in a row this season

Milwaukee's poor start to the season, combined with the early dominance of the Chicago Cubs, led to the 2016 World Series champions racing out to an early lead atop the NL Central, which they maintained for the majority of the first half.

As a result, many expected the Brewers' recent dominance in the NL Central to come to an end by the end of the regular season. However, right on cue, the Brewers have remarkably bounced back to reclaim top spot in the division, while the Cubs have gone through a bit of a slump of late.

Pat Murphy in the dugout as his team face the Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

At the moment, Pat Murphy and his troops sit top of the division with a 64-44 record, leading the Chicago Cubs by one game. Their record so far is also the best of any team in the major leagues.

As things stand, Milwaukee is in pole position to win its division for the third season in a row, a remarkable achievement for a team whose payroll ranks 23rd out of 30 MLB franchises, as per Spotrac.

