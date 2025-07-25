"Like Forrest Gump out there" - Brewers skipper admits Jacob Misiorowski's rise was surprising, compares him to late Tigers legend

Having made his debut just over a month ago, on June 12, Jacob Misiorowski's meteoric rise has been one of the stories of the season so far. Pitching with a 4-1 record, along with a 2.45 ERA and 40 total strikeouts, the 23-year-old's excellent performances earned him his maiden All-Star selection.
Just like most fans and experts, it appears Jacob Misiorowski's fantastic displays at the top level also took his manager, Pat Murphy, by surprise.
Appearing on Thursday's episode of "The Show," the Brewers skipper talked about how predicting the young righty's rise was "impossible" when looking at his minor league displays. In doing so, Murphy likened him to popular fictional character Forrest Gump.
"He's real. You could not have predicted (this). If you watched his minor league stuff, you could not have predicted how this blended together so nicely. I mean, he's like Forrest Gump out there," Pat Murphy said (22:45).
Further, Murphy compared Misiorowski to late Detroit Tigers pitcher Mark "Bird" Fidrych, who also similarly burst onto the scene in 1976, going on to win the AL Rookie of the Year award.
"You talk about 'Bird' Fidrych, I think that's a great analogy. I was around for that (Fidrych's prime), and I was enamored by this guy, who so authentically went out there and competed in his way. I think, in today's world, it's hard to get that, and Miz is like that, and I couldn't be more thrilled for the guy," Murphy added
Pirates ace urges Jacob Misiorowski to 'protect himself' amid newfound superstar status
The fairytale that Jacob Misiorowski is living out is extremely similar to what Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes enjoyed in 2024, as he enjoyed an incredible rookie season before winning the prestigious AL Rookie of the Year award.
To help Misiorowski navigate his newfound superstar status, Paul Skenes had some words of advice for the Milwaukee Brewers man.
""You've got to protect yourself, for lack of a better term, obviously, with the media, but I assume if he goes and walks around Milwaukee now, there's going to be more people that recognize him and all that," Skenes said in late June.
"If he does what he's supposed to do and everybody thinks he can do, that's not going away any time soon. Get used to it and find ways to find peace and that kind of thing."
With the Brewers in pole position to win their third NL Central on the bounce and make it to the playoffs again, fans will hope young Jacob Misiorowski can keep himself grounded and focused on baseball and play a key role in the important months to come.