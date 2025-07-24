  • home icon
  "Brightened our lives in every possible way" - Austin Riley's wife Anna celebrates son William's 1st birthday with emotional message

"Brightened our lives in every possible way" - Austin Riley's wife Anna celebrates son William's 1st birthday with emotional message

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:21 GMT
Austin Riley with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@annamo_riley)
Austin Riley with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@annamo_riley)

Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley and his wife, Anna,tied the knot in November 2018 and share two sons. Their firstborn, Eason, was born in April 2022, while their second child, William, arrived in July 2024.

William celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday and Anna Riley shared adorable Instagram snaps from his special day, captioning the post with an emotional message.

"one year of our bubble baby!! Beau Bean, you have brightened our lives in every possible way. You are the happiest, sweetest, most lovable little nugget & we could not have been more blessed with the past year of you! Happy birthday to our beautiful baby boy!" Anna Riley captioned her Instagram post
Per sources, Austin and Anna first met at DeSoto Central High School in their hometown of Southaven, Mississippi. They began dating while attending Mississippi State University, where Austin played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Anna pursued a course in public relations, advertising, and communication.

The couple announced their engagement in November of 2017, two years after Austin Rilley was selected with the 41st pick in the 2015 MLB draft by the Braves.

Austin Riley enjoys Braves family day at Truist Park alongside wife Anna and sons Eason and William

Austin Riley, his wife, Anna, and their two sons, Eason and William, were all pitchside in early June as the Atlanta Braves celebrated 'Family Day.'

Anna Riley shared some of the snaps from the enjoyable day on Instagram.

"family day ♡" Anna Riley captioned her Instagram post
Heading into the season aiming to improve on their wildcard series exit of 2024, the Braves now look unlikely to even make it to the playoffs. They currently sit fourth in the NL East with a 44-57 record.

Austin Riley, who has been one of the more consistent players for the 2021 World Series champions, has been out of action due to an abdominal injury he picked up on July 12. The infielder is reportedly close to returing to the field, granted his final few fitness tests go as planned.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
