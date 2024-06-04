“Bro wanted to be like Ohtani so badly”; “If only he had a translator” - MLB fans react to Padres INF Tucupita Marcano’s alleged betting controversy

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano has been the topic of controversy due to the allegations of gambling against him. Major League Baseball (MLB) is investigating him for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.

According to a report by Jared Diamond and Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal, Tucupita Marcano is accused of betting on Pittsburgh Pirates games while he was injured and not playing for the team last year.

The report further states that if the allegations were found to be true, Marcano could face a lifetime ban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several MLB fans shared their reactions to ESPN’s Jeff Passan's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) about the news.

“More players are gambling than anyone is willing to admit. Couldn’t imagine how rampant this issue is in the college game,” a fan said.

“What an absolute nightmare if this is true. Another example. This is becoming too common” another fan said.

“Let’s hope it’s not true but if it is, he should be gone,” another fan wrote.

Many fans poked fun at Shohei Ohtani, citing his interpreter’s betting allegations from earlier this season.

“Bro wanted to be like Ohtani so badly,” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“If only he had a translator,” another comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“Bro thinks he’s shohei,” someone wrote.

At the beginning of the season, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was charged with allegedly stealing over $16 million from Ohtani to cover his gambling debts.

San Diego Padres team addresses Tucupita Marcano’s situation

Tucupita Marcano signed with the San Diego Padres in 2016 as an international free agent. In 2021, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with outfielder Jack Suwinski in exchange for Adam Frazier.

The 24-year-old returned to the San Diego Padres in November 2023 but hasn’t played a game so far for them due to recovering from ACL surgery. The Padres released a statement following the controversial allegations on Marcano, saying (via AP News):

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”

The Wall Street Journal report also mentioned that four other players are being looked into for betting while they were in the minor leagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback