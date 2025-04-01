  • home icon
Brusdar Graterol gives inside look at Dodgers' poolside BBQ celebration after big win

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
Brusdar Graterol gives inside look at Dodgers' poolside BBQ celebration after big win

Brusdar Graterol and the LA Dodgers are off to a stellar start in 2025 after winning the 2024 World Series. Their title defense started with a series sweep win against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

That was followed by another sweep against the Detroit Tigers last weekend and then Monday's 6-1 win against the Atlanta Braves as the club stands strong in majors with a 6-0 start.

Such a dominating start calls for celebration as the team delved into the special get-together over the weekend. On Monday, Dodgers reliever Graterol shared an inside look at the team’s postgame celebration, a laid-back poolside BBQ featuring sizzling steaks, grilled bread and a picturesque backyard setup.

Graterol captioned his story:

"The champs celebrating a bit."

Dodgers players, including Kike Hernandez and Will Smith, can be seen unwinding in the sun. The scene also included an impressive spread on the grill and a backyard pool, surrounded by palm trees, making for a relaxed atmosphere.

Brusdar Graterol's Instagram story

Brusdar Graterol not expected to be back before the All-Star break for the Dodgers

While Brusdar Graterol was a part of the weekend celebration, he's yet to contribute in 2025. Graterol underwent right shoulder surgery in November, which will keep him out until the second half of the season.

Graterol got candid when asked about his return date.

“The playoffs – just like last year,” he said.

The flamethrower started the 2024 season on the injured list with a sore throwing arm.

He made his first appearance in August 2024, where he recorded one out, gave up a single before pulling his hamstring to send him back on the injured list. He rejoined the team in September, but by Sept. 26, he was back on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation.

Interestingly, Graterol was added to the World Series roster in the postseason. There, he pitched 2.1 innings over three appearances, allowing one run on two hits and four walks. The season prior, Graterol pitched in 68 games, with a 1.20 ERA and seven saves. This stellar performance saw a spike in salary from $1.225 million in 2023 to $2.7 million for 2024.

The Dodgers have added Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to cover for any lack of depth in the bullpen.

