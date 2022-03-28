Watch: Reigning NL MVP hammers first homer of Spring Training | MLB 2022

The 2021 National League and two-time MVP Bryce Harper sent the ball to the stands during the first inning of the Philadelphia Phillies encounter with the Toronto Blue Jays in Spring Training.

The slugger finished with two HR, three RBI, and three runs in four plate appearances. The first of the two home runs came against Yusei Kikuchi of the Blue Jays.

"The breaking ball it looked like he left it on the middle of the plate and Harper jumped all over it! No doubt about it." - @ Philadelphia Phillies

It was one of the better home runs during a day in which the Philles blasted 5 home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. The game ended at 10-5 on a sunny Florida afternoon at TD Ballpark in Dunedin.

Bryce Harper looking to pick-up where he left off in 2021

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper hopes to show his class once again this season and bring the Phillies back to the postseason. It's a feat they haven't achieved since 2011 when they were knocked out by the eventual World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series.

Harper is looking to replicate or even better his .309/.429/.615 with 35 HR and 84 RBI in 141 games. He also led the National League in extra-base hits with 78 and a Major League-tying 42 doubles.

Gunning for a playoff run this year after failing in the past season, the Phillies are hungrier now than ever to prove they can mix it up with the NL's best. The team signed big names like All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos and former World Series champion Kyle Schwarber who last played for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Castellanos, who won the Silver Slugger Award alongside his now fellow teammate Harper, was also a part of the the All-MLB Second Team. He posted career-highs in both his batting average (.309) and home runs (34) and ended his productive year with a .309/.362/.576 statline. He also drove in 100 RBIs, the second of his career.

Schwarber, on the other hand, who was traded to Boston in the latter part of the year from Washington, finished the year with a combined tally of .266/.374/.544 with 32 HR and 71 RBI in 113 total games.

