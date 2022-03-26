Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies: Lineup predictions - April 8, 2022 | MLB 2022

On Opening Day, the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Oakland Athletics in Citizen's Bank Ballpark. Both teams have been frequently discussed during the Major League Baseball offseason, and both have been at the center of transactions since the lockout was lifted. Heading into April 8, 2022, fans in Philadelphia will witness two franchises that are heading in vastly different directions.
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone all-in as they enter Opening Day
Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton has lived up to his pledge to reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper and brought in All-Stars Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to up the voltage of a Philadelphia Phillies lineup that could prove to be lethal. The hefty price tags of these free agents pushes the Philadelphia Phillies' payroll over the luxury tax, indicating that the team is in "World Series or bust" mode.
The additions may actually hinder the Phillies defensively; however, adding elite sluggers like Schwarber and Castellanos to a ballpark conducive to hitting homeruns is going to make filling out the lineup card a very enjoyable endeavor for third-year skipper Joe Girardi.
On the mound for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola. Nola had a rough year in 2021 with a 9-9 record and an earned run average of 4.63. He will hope to put that season in the rearview mirror with a strong start in front of a home crowd.
The Oakland Athletics are rebuilding from scratch heading into Opening Day
The Oakland Athletics have been equally as active as the Phillies post-lockout, but for the opposite reason. Shortly after transactions were permitted to resume, the Athletics initiated a blockbuster trade, sending star slugger Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves to end the Freddie Freeman era.
The team didn't waste much time after, shipping away starting pitcher Chris Bassit to the New York Mets and third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays. It is hard to project a lineup for this Oakland squad, mainly because half of its roster may be traded before April 8th.
New manager Mark Kotsay will do his best to field a competitive lineup, hopeful that Elvis Andrus can recapture some of his Rangers magic and Tony Kemp can develop into a key cog in the moneyball machine.
The projected 2022 Opening Day lineup for the Oakland Athletics is:
1. Tony Kemp, 2B
2. Elvis Andrus, SS
3. Sean Murphy, C
4. Seth Brown, LF
5. Stephen Piscotty, RF
6. Eric Thames, DH
7. Kevin Smith, 3B
8. Billy McKinney, 1B
9. Christian Pache, CF
On the mound, assuming he isn't traded, will be Sean Manaea. He hopes to rebound from an 11-10 campaign and 3.91 ERA last season.