Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper star has been the subject of a flurry of fan reactions after his comments about the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Earlier this week Harper had said:

"I think it’s great for the players. They get to pick where they want to go. If they want to play for the L.A. Dodgers, they are going to play for the L.A. Dodgers. It’s great for the Dodgers."

"Obviously, the Dodgers have done a great job building that team," Harper said. "They’ve got depth in all the places they need to have depth in. They’re the Los Angeles Dodgers. You expect them to go out and do those things just like the Yankees did in the 2000s."

Fans took to Reddit to voice their opinions regarding Harper’s comments.

“This is such a dumb take, no, every owner cannot spend what the Dodgers do. It’s just absurd to claim otherwise,” one fan wrote.

"Bryce Harper knows all about being overpaid" "Such a dumb take" - Fans slam Phillies star after controversial comment about Dodgers - Source: Reddit/r/baseball

“Bryce Harper knows all about being overpaid,” one fan commented.

“Phillies are probably 4th on the empire list lol,” a Reddit user said.

“Bryce I love you but you need to learn a new word besides ‘obviously,’” one fan commented on Reddit.

“Is this the guy who makes drinks on TikTok?” one fan said.

“Bro Pirates and Athletics are closer to evil empire than Dodgers and Mets,” another fan wrote.

Harper and the Phillies will be looking to compete in a stacked National League East division that includes the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. With Harper in the fold, the Phillies will be looking to repeat as division champions this upcoming season.

Bryce Harper and Phillies looking to flourish for years to come

Spring training is in full swing for the Philadelphia Phillies. With a core built around Bryce Harper, the Phillies will be looking to claim another division title this upcoming season. Despite falling short last postseason, optimism reigns in the Phillies clubhouse.

Manager Rob Thomson encapsulated this optimism in comments to CBS News Philadelphia:

“I think we’ve upgraded. I’m really happy where we’re at.”

Thomson’s words refer to the offseason additions the Phillies made, bringing in Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins, and signing pitchers Jordan Romano and Joe Ross. The club also added another outfielder Max Kepler.

The moves seek to complement a core that includes Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Nick Castellanos. Apart from the above-mentioned players, All-Star shortstop Trea Turner headlines a team that has as good a chance as any to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

The talented, if aging group, looks to contend for years to come. That’s the sentiment Thomson shared when he stated:

“I don’t see a window closing any time in the near future. This organization is going to flourish for a while.”

With that optimism, the Phillies could find themselves competing for their first World Series title since 2008 this upcoming season. While the path won’t be easy, there is plenty of reason for optimism with such a talented and potent lineup.

