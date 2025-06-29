Bryce Harper makes promising statement about injury status

Having sustained a wrist injury in June, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been on the IL ever since. Naturally, one of their most important players sustaining a big injury at such a crucial juncture of the season has been cause for plenty of concern amongst Phillies fans.
However, the latest update regarding the injury, coming from Harper himself, will be like music to fans' ears.
"If you had told me three weeks ago [I'd be] where I am now, I would have said you're kind of crazy," Harper said on Friday, via R.J. Anderson of CBS. So I'm very happy with where I am. I'm way farther ahead than I felt like I would be. Definitely way healthier than I was a couple weeks ago."
Harper added he could be back in action as early as next week, though it is, of course, not a guarantee by any stretch.
"I think next week is definitely in play [for me to make my return]," Harper added. "But I don't want to solidify which day or anything like that. But I'm happy with where I'm at."
Bryce Harper hopes 2025 is magic year for him and Phillies
Having last won the World Series in 2008, the passionate Philadelphia Phillies fan base is desperate to celebrate another title.
However, someone even more desperate to win a World Series title is Bryce Harper, whose otherwise brimming trophy cabinet is still missing baseball's biggest prize.
Harper has even made it to the Fall Classic once in his career, in 2022, but the big title continued to elude him as his Phillies ended up losing to their AL counterparts, the Houston Astros.
Currently top of the NL East with a 49-35 record, the Phillies are looking to win their division for a second year in a row and will hope the returning Bryce Harper can hit the ground running and play a key part in the remainder of the campaign.