Bryce Harper opens up on emotional moment after reaching 1000th career RBI

Bryce Harper joined elite company as he became the 14th person aged 33 or younger to record 1000 career RBIs in MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger drove in two runs in the 8-4 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

On 999 RBIs, Bryce Harper came out to bat in the bottom of the fifth innings with Johan Rojas and Trea Turner on base. He hit a bloop flyball to left field that landed a few yards beyond the infield and drove in Rojas while Turner reached third. The Citizens Bank Park crowd took a moment to appreciate their star slugger's achievement as he reached first. It was also the first runs scored in the game.

Later in the seventh innings, with the Phillies trailing 3-1, Harper drew a walk that sparked a four-run rally. In the next innings, he added an insurance run with an RBI single from a line drive to right field that left his bat at 72.3 mph and drove in Turner this time.

The 32-year-old made his feelings known about his special achievement.

“Obviously, you always want more,” Harper said. “There’s a lot of baseball ahead of me, and this team, as well. Obviously, having moments like that are really cool on a personal level. It’s really, really cool to be part of that company, that history. Topper (Phillies manager Rob Thomson) read some names, and just to be part of that is just a really cool moment for me. It’s pretty awesome.”

Rob Thomson makes feelings known about Bryce Harper joining legendary names

Of the 13 names under the age of 33 to have completed 1000 career RBIs, 11 of them have their names etched in Cooperstown, with only Albert Pujols and Barry Bonds the non-Hall of Famers with the distinction.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the immense magnitude behind Bryce Harper's feat and complimented him after the game.

“That’s quite a group that he’s a part of. It shows you how great of a hitter he’s been.”

Harper was in need of the 3-for-4 night that he got against the Pirates pitching. He was on a 19-game slump, hitting .189 with eight RBIs, two home runs and a subpar .615 OPS.

Overall, he has 21 RBIs and seven home runs with a .248 average in 2025. The Phillies, with a 26-18 record and 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in first place in the NL East, will hope that he regains his best form.

