Monday Night Baseball witnessed a thrilling game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies where the former tied the NLDS series with an emphatic comeback victory. However, Bryce Harper regrets his baserunning, which could have impacted the result.

The game started with the Phillies leading 4-0 before the sixth inning. However, things started to turn for the Atlanta Braves, as they scored at least a run in their last three innings and eventually added five more to take the lead.

It all started in the ninth inning when Harper was walked by AJ Minter. Soon after JT Realmuto had to depart with a flyout against Braves' closer Raisel Iglesias, Nick Castellanos stepped onto the plate with one out. Catelleanos crushed the ball to right center field, where Michael Harris II was stationed.

As soon as the ball was crushed, Harper was running, as he thought that the ball was sailing well over Harris' head. Much to his surprise, Harris made the play, and Harper found himself at the wrong base. He already rounded off the second base by the time he caught and had to run hard to make it back to the first base.

Austin Riley denied his run for the first base and made the game-ending play. which Harper regretted after the game. In a post-game interaction, he vented out his feelings on what he should have done.

"I probably shouldn’t have gone over second base," Harper said. "But I made a decision and I’ll live with that."

"(I was) just taking a chance," Harper added. "Michael made a great play. He doubled me up. Tough way to end it."[via MLB.com]

In all fairness, if Harris hadn't made the catch, Harper was well on pace to reach the home plate and tie the game. However, it didn't happen that way, and the Braves beat the Phillies 5-4 at SunTrust Park.

Phillies vs Braves, NLDS Game 3

The Braves will be on the road for the next two games at the Citizens Bank Park as they look to take a 2-1 lead in the series in Game 3.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, with the first pitch taking place at 5:07 pm ET and will be aired on TBS.

For the Braves, right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawer is expected to take the mound. Meanwhiles, the Phillies would avail the services of Aaron Nola who is favored over the 20-year-old.