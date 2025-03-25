Bryce Harper's teammate Alec Bohm goes "off the grid" to prepare for 2025 MLB season

Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm are two of the key members of the Philadelphia Phillies, but it's a bit of a surprise to see Bohm still with the team. After being benched during the 2024 MLB playoffs, the Phillies appeared ready to trade Bohm at some point this offseason.

Bohm decided to spend the entire offseason without social media and away from the public spotlight in Philadelphia. In an interview with Matt Gelb of The Athletic, he described his thought process heading into the 2025 season after being "off the grid" since the 2024 season ended.

“Spending that amount of time where you’re in it and it’s every day, for me, it’s easy to go check out and go off the grid,” Bohm said. “Not that I’m hiding, but kind of go into hiding a little bit.

The Phillies were one of the World Series favorites heading into the 2024 playoffs, but they fell apart quickly. Alec Bohm received much blame from Phillies fans, but he now recognizes that he must accept all parts of the journey in order to be successful.

“My five seasons here, the highs have gotten pretty high, and the lows have gotten pretty low,” Bohm said. “Especially the end of last year. All that stuff just keeps beating on you, beating on you, and it toughens you up a little bit.

"Now, an 0-for-15 in June is like, ‘All right. So, what?’ At least it wasn’t the playoffs. You know? So, now, what? Like, now, what can you do?”

Alec Bohm's girlfriend Erin Dolan discusses keeping relationship low-key

Alec Bohm being off the grid all offseason helped keep his relationship with Erin Dolan private. That all came to an end during Super Bowl weekend when the couple attended a pre-Super Bowl party held by Fanatics, and Dolan confirmed that she was dating the third baseman.

“Yes, I do date Alec Bohm,” Dolan said at the Super Bowl Friday. “Having someone who’s in the same industry (and being able) to support each other is great, just because you deal with the same outside noise a lot of people don’t understand.”

Rumors had been swirling about Alec Bohm and Erin Dolan for the last few months as she was spotted at a Phillies game during the 2024 season. Bohm is entering the 2025 season with the support of Dolan, and he has a new mindset.

