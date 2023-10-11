Last season, Bryce Harper put the Philadelphia Phillies on his back during the playoffs. The outfielder hit six home runs and 13 RBIs, winning the NLCS MVP Award as the Phillies burst all the way to the World Series.

Although the Phillies eventually lost to the Houston Astros, Harper's performance with for his team was nothing short of outstanding, and energized the fanbase in a very profound way. This year, Bryce Harper is again leading the charge for his team in the postseason.

"BRYCE HARPER DEMOLISHED! THAT WAS OBVIOUS!"

After a two-run home run off the bat of Nick Castellanos, the Philadelphia Phillies already had their 40,000+ fans at Citizens Bank Park buzzing. Two outs later, Bryce Harper came up to bat, and swatted a 408-foot moonshot off of Braves starter Bryce Elder.

As Harper rounded the bases, the roars from fans at Citizens Bank Park could not be ignored. After coming so close, yet so far, last season, Phillies fans will accept nothing less than total domination of the Atlanta Braves.

For Harper, 2023 has been a season of highs and lows. After his spectacular playoff run last season, it was announced that the then-29 year old would need to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow. Despite being slated to miss the first half of the season, Bryce Harper was back in the lineup by May following his November surgery. His meteoric return marked the fastest-ever recovery from Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies and the Braves have had a bitter rivalry all season. With 103 wins, the Braves had the best record in the NL. The Phillies, meanwhile, finished second in the NL East, forcing them to compete in the NL Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins, which they won 2-0.

Bryce Harper is cementing his place in Phillies' lore

It would not be an exaggeration to say that 2022 was a season that reignited the flame in the hearts of Phillies fans everywhere. Although they came up short in the end, their first postseason appearance since 2011 had fans believing in their team again.

Now in the fourth season of his massive thirteen-year, $330 million contract, Harper is meant to be in a Phillies uniform until 2031. Although he has attained much from a personal standpoint, winning the World Series for his team would immortalize him forever. Now with a 6-1 lead against the Braves, it is looking like a more distinct possibility.