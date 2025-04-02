Bryce Harper's wife Kayla congratulates Jason Kelce & wife Kylie welcoming 4th child

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla have three young children, so they are no strangers to raising kids in a busy lifestyle. Bryce is currently playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, giving Kayla extra time to keep track of other professional athletes on social media.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and wife Kylie just announced the birth of their fourth child, and that caught the attention of Harper's wife.

Here's the initial post made by Kylie Kelce introducing their new baby to the world:

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce 3/30/25."

The Instagram post shows young Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, who was born on Sunday. Both Jason and Kylie Kelce held their new child in the post, and Kayla Harper congratulated them on the arrival.

"Congrats," Harper commented.

@kayy.harper IG Comment on @kykelce IG

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla have three young children at home, and the entire family has been spotted together at Philadelphia Phillies games. Krew is the oldest of the Harper children, while Kamryn is still less than one year old.

Bryce and Kayla Harper have been married since 2016, and they have been together since high school.

Bryce Harper's wife keeps fans updated on life during spring training

Bryce Harper is not that active on social media, but his wife Kayla continues to keep fans up to date on the activity of the family. Just as the 2025 MLB season was opening up, Kayla Harper shared some highlights of the Harper family that happened during Spring Training.

"Spring training #15 for daddy ☀️ Kam started walking + getting into everything. We learned Brooklyn loves to fish. Krew had the time of his life getting to go to work with dad (peep the last slide)," Kayla wrote on Instagram.

Just before spring training started, Bryce Harper took his family on a tropical vacation, but he is focused on baseball throughout the season. Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the favorites in the National League this season.

As the youngest child in the Harper family gets older, the entire family is expected to be more present at MLB games.

