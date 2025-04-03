Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shows support from stands as Phillies dominate home opener night with massive 5-1 win

Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, showed her support as the Phils got a huge home opener win.

The Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-1 to win their first game at Citizen Bank Park on Wednesday night. As such, Kayla Harper showed her support for her beloved husband and the home team with this touching IG post:

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, shows support after Phillies' opener. - Source: IG

In the caption, a verse from Doctrine & Covenants 35:8 can be seen. The text states:

“For I am God, and mine arm is not shortened; and I will show miracles, signs, and wonders, unto all those who believe on my name.”

The inspirational quote aims to illustrate the overall optimistic view Bryce Harper’s wife has for this upcoming season. Harper and the Phillies hope the positive energy will support the team’s run as they look to compete for a World Series berth.

Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, has been a supporter from day one

Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, has been the Phillies’ first baseman’s biggest supporter. Kayla has been alongside Harper since he first broke into the Big Leagues in 2012 with the Washington Nationals.

Harper was one of the most highly touted prospects at the game, winning NL Rookie of the Year with his sweetheart cheering for him. The couple were high school sweethearts and continued dating throughout Bryce Harper’s rise from high school stardom to MLB superstardom.

The couple married in December 2016, as Harper emerged as the NL MVP in 2015. Kayla and Bryce welcomed their first child, Krew Aron, in 2019 and their second child, Brooklyn Elizabeth, in 2020. Their third child, Kamryn Ray, was born in 2024.

The growing Harper family has become a staple of Philadelphia Phillies home games. The family has been spotted frequently, cheering for #3.

That support prompted the Phillies' star first baseman to praise his wife by stating:

“She supports me each night, goes to every single game she can … I'm humbled to have a wife and a family like that."

The comments as quoted by People.com highlight the love, respect, and admiration that Harper has for his wife Kayla. Kayla has been the cornerstone of the Harper family, and will hopefully continue to support her husband and the Phillies as they look to bring home a World Series championship in 2025.

