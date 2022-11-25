Bryce Harper Tommy John Surgery: How did the Phillies star injure his elbow?

On Wednesday, Dr. Neal S. Elattrache successfully performed Tommy John Surgery on Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper. The surgery comes after Harper was diagnosed with a torn UCL in May, preventing him from throwing. However, he was able to remain in the lineup as the designated hitter for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Originally, Harper and the team felt that he could have an internal brace procedure, which generally requires less recovery time than Tommy John surgery. However, the extent of the UCL tear was substantial enough that he had to undergo full surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Bryce Harper underwent successful right elbow UCL reconstruction/repair with ulnar nerve transposition today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Calif. Bryce Harper underwent successful right elbow UCL reconstruction/repair with ulnar nerve transposition today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Calif.

"Bryce Harper underwent successful right elbow UCL reconstruction/repair with ulnar nerve transposition today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Calif." - Philadelphia Phillies

Harper tore his UCL while making a throw in a game in April. The injury occurred on his throwing elbow, forcing Harper to DH for the Phillies for the remainder of the season.

It was a rough season for Harper, as he also missed time after being hit by a 97 mph fastball by San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell. While he was able to return in late August, he struggled to find his form towards the end of the regular season. However, he was a force for Philadelphia in the postseason.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ One of the coolest moments i've ever watched. Bryce Harper is such an electric baseball player man One of the coolest moments i've ever watched. Bryce Harper is such an electric baseball player man https://t.co/MLznFrm5tY

"One of the coolest moments i've ever watched. Bryce Harper is such an electric baseball player man" - @PlayoffTanaka

Through the 17 games of the Phillies' World Series run, Bryce Harper batted an incredible .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs, posting a 1.160 OPS. While the Phillies eventually fell to the Houston Astros in six games, Harper's quest for a World Series ring dominated the MLB universe.

A polarizing figure since day one of his career, Harper was dubbed "Baseball's Chosen One" in a 2009 Sports Illustrated issue at the age of 16. Needless to say, he was given lofty expectations out of the gates.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009 Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009 https://t.co/5kmBa9uHE0

"Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009" - Baseball in Pics

Bryce Harper's road to recovery

In a press release from the team, Harper is expected to return to the lineup as a designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break. He could further potentially return to the outfield by the end of the regular season.

Jim Salisbury @JSalisburyNBCS According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May.

"According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May." - Jim Salisbury

The recovery timeline from Tommy John surgery can range anywhere from nine to 18 months for a pitcher. Meanwhile, Harper should return earlier given the fact that he will be a DH for the Phillies. Given that he performed at an MVP level with a torn UCL, he should be better than ever upon his return.

Poll : 0 votes