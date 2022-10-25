Bryce Harper vs. Jeremy Pena: Which League Championship Series MVP has had the Better 2022 Post-Season?

With one swing of the bat, polarizing superstar Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies secure the NLCS victory. Harper will now lead his team to his first career World Series appearance. After narrowly making it into the playoffs, the Phillies are now four wins away from raising their first World Series title since 2008.

Awaiting the Phillies are the powerhouse Houston Astros. This will be the Astros' fourth World Series appearance since 2017 when they won the title. Of course, the 2017 World Series title will forever be tainted due to the sign-stealing scandal that was revealed in 2019. While the roster has seen some changes, the scandal may forever hang over the Astros franchise.

If the Astros are able to take down Bryce Harper and the Phillies, they hope it will ease some of the clouds that still linger around the Astros' legitimacy as an organization. One of the stars for Houston who was not a part of the sign-stealing scandal is rookie breakout Jeremy Pena.

The ALCS MVP has been a revelation for the Astros, cementing himself at the top of the order. While the Astros are loaded from top to bottom with talent, Pena has emerged as a pivitol performer for the team.

Now, before the World Series kicks off on Friday, it's time to compare both MVPs and see who has been more important to their respective teams. Who has been the best performer so far this postseason: Bryce Harper or Jeremy Pena?

Bryce Harper's date with destiny

Since bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old super prospect, Harper has won two MVP awards and has been selected as an All-Star 7-times, yet a World Series ring continues to elude him. Well, he has never had a better opportunity than now.

The 30-year-old has been a force for the Phillies this postseason. Bryce Harper has reached base successfully in all eleven games this postseason, with seven of those games being multi-hit games. He currently holds a staggering 1.351 OPS currently ranks as the eighth highest in MLB history.

In 11 games this postseason, Harper has 5 home runs, 11 RBI, and a batting average of .419.

Jeremy Pena's red-hot postseason debut

At 25-years-old, rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena made Astros fans forget all about Carlos Correa. Pena has been key for the Astros in both offense and defense, helping the Astros reach the World Series in only his first postseason.

The former third-round draft pick has had quite the playoff debut, having been named the ALCS MVP for Houston. In 33 at-bats this postseason, Pena has recorded 10 hits, 3 home runs, and 5 RBIs, all while posting a .303 batting average.

Based on the numbers, Bryce Harper is not only having a better postseason compared to Pena, but one of the best postseasons in MLB history. While Harper is having a historic postseason, Pena is still playing above anyone's expectations for him.

