Bryson Stott was unaware of achieving a grand slam as the Philadelphia Phillies saw off the Miami Marlins in the second game of the NL Wild Card series to secure their passage to the Division series.

While the first game of the Wild Card was a close affair, the Phillies never looked flustered in the second game at Citizens Bank Park, a fortress for them in the postseason.

The Phillies' pitching prowess has been on full display during both games, conceding just two runs in 18 innings. However, it was Stott's grand slam in the sixth inning that stole the show on the night, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Not renowned for his big-hitting prowess, Stott dispatched a monstrous hit to seemingly put the final nail in the Marlins' World Series aspirations.

“I blacked out,” Stott said. “I didn’t know I did that. I’ll have to go back and watch it.”

Bryson Stott's dazzling hit opened a 7-0 lead for the Phillies before Aaron Nola did the rest. He helped secure a shutout victory for the hosts to set up a mouthwatering clash with the Atlanta Braves for the Division Series.

“I was standing on second base, just laughing and smiling,” Bryce Harper said. “Just a really cool moment for him. I gave him a big hug and told him I love him, man.”

Bryson Stotts' grand slam the icing on the cake for dominant Phillies

It was a struggle for the Miami Marlins for most of the two games, especially against the Phillies' high-quality pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Wheeler conceded just one run in the Wild Card opener, returning with eight strikeouts. Meanwhile, Nola pitched seven innings in the second game, allowing a lowly three hits and helping the Phillies to a series sweep, with Bryson Stotts starring with a grand slam.

“Wheeler and Nola,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Those guys are going to haunt my dreams.”

Miami were one the least likely teams to make it out of the Wild Card rounds. Even though they had a decent regular season, the stark contrast in the quality of the two tems was on display during the two Wild Card games.