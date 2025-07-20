"Buy the team Wiz Khalifa" - Pirates fan call for new ownership amid team's PR tactics despite a lackluster record

Bottom of the NL Central with a 39-61 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates have endured a rough season. They haven't reached the postseason since 2015, and their playoff drought appears likely to continue.On Sunday, singer/rapper Wiz Khalifa, who was raised in Steel City, turned up at PNC Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game against the Chicago White Sox. Images of the musician's visit later made rounds on Instagram.&quot;Pittsburgh’s own Wiz Khalifa on Yinzerpalooza weekend!&quot; the team posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCommenting on the post, plenty of angry fans, who are fed up with the team's poor showing year in, year out, called for owner Bob Nutting to sell.Such is the desperation to see Nutting's regime end that many supporters even jokingly proposed to sell to Wiz Khalifa himself.&quot;Buy the team Wiz&quot; a fan commented&quot;Hey Wiz can you buy the team?&quot; another fan wroteScreenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@pittsburghpirates)&quot;Sell the team bro im sick of this&quot; a fan replied&quot;NUTTING DOESN'T EVEN FOLLOW HIS OWN TEAM, SELL THE TEAM BOB.&quot; another fan respondedScreenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@pittsburghpirates)&quot;SELL THE TEAM!!! #bobnuttingsucks&quot; another fan posted&quot;Wiz is great PR for this team. Sell the team!&quot; another fan sharedScreenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@pittsburghpirates)Pirates' season goes from bad to worse as they get outplayed by the White Sox at homeHaving struggled against most of the high-quality teams they have faced this season, Pittsburgh's already difficult season dropped to a new low over the weekend, as they struggled against the Chicago White Sox, another team having a rough year.Andrew McCutchen - Source: GettyWinning all three games quite comfortably in the end, the White Sox were able to record a sweep at PNC Park, drawing frustration from the home crowd. The Pirates' offense, which has been an ongoing concern this season, continued to struggle for production, putting up only seven runs across the series. The White Sox, in contrast, scored 27 times.