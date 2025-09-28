  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Cal Raleigh's sister Emma mocks the Astros with savage memes after they agonizingly miss the postseason

Cal Raleigh's sister Emma mocks the Astros with savage memes after they agonizingly miss the postseason

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:50 GMT
Cal Raleigh with his sister, Emma (Images from - Instagram.com/@emma_raleigh)
Cal Raleigh with his sister, Emma (Images from - Instagram.com/@emma_raleigh)

Finishing the regular season with a .246 batting average, along with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, Cal Raleigh has enjoyed the season of his life in 2025. The catcher has played an extremely influential role in helping the Seattle Mariners win their division, the AL West, for the first time since 2001.

Ad

Meanwhile, their rivals, the Houston Astros, who struggled mightily for consistency in the final month of the season, ended up missing out on the playoffs altogether. Their fate was sealed on Saturday, as wins for both the Clevleand Guardians and the Detroit Tigers meant both teams clinched the last two AL wildcard spots.

For Cal Raleigh's sister, Emma, a die-hard Mariners fan, this was great news. Soon after the Astros' elimination was confirmed, she took to Instagram to share a meme, celebrating her rivals' misery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Emma Raleigh&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@emma_raleigh IG Stories)
Screenshot of Emma Raleigh's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@emma_raleigh IG Stories)

Just like the Astros this year, it was the Mariners that had occupied top spot in the AL West for much of the 2024 season. However, the Astros managed to overtake them at the last, and the Mariners heartbreakingly ended up missing out on last year's playoffs.

Ad

Hence, seeing their team return the favor this year will give Mariners fans immense satisfaction.

Cal Raleigh's sister, Emma, was in attendance at Truist Park as he won the MLB home run derby in July

Cal Raleigh's family have often shown they are his biggest supportets, with his parents and siblings often making the trip to T-Mobile Park to cheer for him.

Ad

As Raleigh headed to Atlanta to take part in All-Star festivities for the first time in his career, his family also headed to Truist Park to support. For the Raleigh family, the highlight of the trip turned out to be the home run derby, which Cal ended up winning.

Soon after Cal Raleigh was crowned champion of this year's home run derby, his sister, Emma, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend.

Ad
"big dumper derby dump!! Best week. Best people. Best pics for last always. Love you, Chris! Thanks for being the coolest brother ever" Emma Raleigh captioned her Instagram post

Having already enjoyed so much success this year, Cal Raleigh will now be hoping to lead his team deep into the postseason come October.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications