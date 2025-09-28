Cal Raleigh's sister Emma mocks the Astros with savage memes after they agonizingly miss the postseason

Finishing the regular season with a .246 batting average, along with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, Cal Raleigh has enjoyed the season of his life in 2025. The catcher has played an extremely influential role in helping the Seattle Mariners win their division, the AL West, for the first time since 2001.Meanwhile, their rivals, the Houston Astros, who struggled mightily for consistency in the final month of the season, ended up missing out on the playoffs altogether. Their fate was sealed on Saturday, as wins for both the Clevleand Guardians and the Detroit Tigers meant both teams clinched the last two AL wildcard spots.For Cal Raleigh's sister, Emma, a die-hard Mariners fan, this was great news. Soon after the Astros' elimination was confirmed, she took to Instagram to share a meme, celebrating her rivals' misery. Screenshot of Emma Raleigh's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@emma_raleigh IG Stories)Just like the Astros this year, it was the Mariners that had occupied top spot in the AL West for much of the 2024 season. However, the Astros managed to overtake them at the last, and the Mariners heartbreakingly ended up missing out on last year's playoffs. Hence, seeing their team return the favor this year will give Mariners fans immense satisfaction. Cal Raleigh's sister, Emma, was in attendance at Truist Park as he won the MLB home run derby in JulyCal Raleigh's family have often shown they are his biggest supportets, with his parents and siblings often making the trip to T-Mobile Park to cheer for him.As Raleigh headed to Atlanta to take part in All-Star festivities for the first time in his career, his family also headed to Truist Park to support. For the Raleigh family, the highlight of the trip turned out to be the home run derby, which Cal ended up winning.Soon after Cal Raleigh was crowned champion of this year's home run derby, his sister, Emma, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend. &quot;big dumper derby dump!! Best week. Best people. Best pics for last always. Love you, Chris! Thanks for being the coolest brother ever&quot; Emma Raleigh captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving already enjoyed so much success this year, Cal Raleigh will now be hoping to lead his team deep into the postseason come October.