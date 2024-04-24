"Camera roll past two weeks" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gives sneak peek of Orioles rookie's off-field life

Jackson Holliday is settling into the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles, and while the transition has not been smooth, the future looks bright for the top prospect. Jackson and Chloe Holliday married earlier this year, and Chloe took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of images of Jackson Holliday and some of their dog, Coconut.

She captioned the post:

"Camera roll past two weeks."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chloe Holliday's IG Stories

While Holliday has struggled since being called up, having an opportunity in the MLB is an exciting time and he clearly has the talent to make it.

Chloe Holliday's IG Stories

Jackson Holliday discusses tough start to his MLB career

Jackson Holliday has not gotten off to the start anyone had hoped, and after 34 at-bats he has registered two hits, five runs and an RBI, batting at a .059 average. This is not ideal, and some fans are concerned he was called up too early by Baltimore.

Holliday spoke to The Athletic on Tuesday, and he discussed his troubled start:

“I don’t think there’s very many people in the big leagues who haven’t struggled. It just happens to be at the beginning.

“Whenever you’re struggling a little bit, you just start searching and start creating little habits. I’m just making some adjustments because you got to. It’s a lot more difficult than Triple-A."

While this hasn't been ideal for the 20-year-old, he was both realistic and optimistic:

“Obviously I wasn’t expecting this. I knew what I was getting myself into. It’s the best of the best of the best for a reason. I guess I haven’t had a challenge yet, and this is the first one. … It’s obviously challenging, but I feel like I’m handling it the best that I can.”

The Orioles, however, can take solace in the knowledge that they are at least winning games this season, so Holliday can get some experience without it hurting the team too much.

While they lost to the LA Angels on Tuesday, Baltimore is 7-3 in its last 10 and second in the AL East with a 15-8 record. The team looks primed for a postseason run and Jackson Holliday will likely have long hit his stride by then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback